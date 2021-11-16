We have made a compilation of the games, applications and icon packs found in the Play Store at zero cost. Of course, we recommend you be quick because it is possible that the offer ends earlier than expected.

The Play Store has recurring offers in almost endless applications and the discounts can reduce the price completely. And, it is that, it is perfectly normal to have apps discounted until it is free.

We have decided to visit the Play Store in order to select the most attractive and interesting ones. The list that has resulted has a mix between games, applications and icon packs to personalize the mobile.

Applications

Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards

Learning a new language is something essential and does not take much time. If what you are looking for is to know and master Italian, Memorize: Learn Italian Words with Flashcards may be the application you are looking for.

Memorize: Learn GRE Vocabulary with Flashcards

This version of the application does not have a specific language to learn, so it can be used to learn different languages ​​and thus broaden the horizons of each language.

Task Destroyer

The name of the appearance may be a serious application, but in reality it is not. And, is that, Task Destroyer is capable of turning performing tasks into a classic video game and with which to entertain yourself.

Games

Zombie Avengers: (Dreamsky) Stickman War Z

The turn of the games has come. Zombie Avengers: Stickman War Z is a game in which different characters have to face each other in order to be victorious and not succumb to the attack of the zombies.

Tomb Hunter Pro

Tomb Hunter Pro is the classic shooting game that combines so much action with an adventure story in which to overcome tests and challenges. The aesthetic is quite retro and it has a somewhat dated gameplay.

Sudoku (Pega Pro)

For many, doing a sudoku game is something relaxing, if you are part of this group of people this application is for you. Once downloaded, you will have a large number of sudokus to solve.

League of Stickman

League of Stickman is a game where the character has a minimalist design, but which, at the same time, is capable of facing hordes of enemies with a clean blow and without getting the slightest bit disheveled.

Squid ball challenge

Squid ball challenge is a game with a horrible level design, but just because of how bad it is done, it is really fun. Of course, it is not suitable for people who get stressed easily.

Personalization

Sunrise Gradient

We started a section for those who enjoy customization. The first icon pack is Sunrise Gradient and as its name suggests, it emulates the color of sunrise.

Ramka

Ramka is the opposite of the previous icon pack. The chosen colors are darker and also have a black circle that further accentuates the contrast between the background and the edge.

Cuticon Drop

Cuticon Drop is an icon pack that uses a drop-type design to create an aesthetic that is quite reminiscent of Android 10. At the color level, what they use are vivid colors with shades of gray.

