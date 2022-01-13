Products as basic as bread, electricity or oil will be more expensive in 2022. The price of housing, travel and cars also rises.

Buying bread, a mobile phone or a brand new vehicle will be more expensive in the coming months. Also sit on a terrace to have a beer or plan a trip. With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) at levels never seen in recent years, inflation is skyrocketing in Spain. It shows in everything, especially in these 11 products (including cars) that will be more expensive in 2022.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) last November showed that the prices of products had risen by 5.6%. This is the highest CPI rate recorded since 1992 and, according to the official body, much of the blame is on the increase in fuel and food prices.

Shortage problems (such as microchips in the case of cars), the cost of raw materials and the rise in oil are, according to experts, the main triggers for the increase. Economists also agree that the price escalation It will be maintained, at least, during the first months of 2022.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

11 products that will be more expensive in 2022

Our Business Insider colleagues have made a compilation of products for which we will have to pay more than usual in the coming months.

Some are essential, such as bread or light.

A mobile phone. All technology will be more expensive in 2022. The reason for this increase is the well-known crisis of semiconductors, a component that all technology products need. An example: the Thai company TSMC, which is the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, plans to increase its prices by up to 20% in 2022. beer. Bad news for beer lovers who will have to pay more to indulge themselves due to the increase in the price of electricity and fuel. The avocados. They have become very fashionable for being a healthy food, but nothing cheap. In the last weeks of 2022, the price of avocados has risen up to 10% and will continue to do so in the coming weeks. The bread. Wheat has been more expensive for months; flour too. This is compounded by the fact that bakers have to pay more for the electricity they consume and that the price of fuel required by transport trucks is also more expensive. According to INE data, bread has risen 2.6% so far this year, while in the last month it has risen by 0.7%. The light. Electricity prices have made a lot of headlines since the new electricity rate came into force and experts predict that it will continue to break historical records in the year that has just begun. The fuels. Another of the main causes of the rise in the CPI is the rise in fuel prices. The liter of diesel and gasoline is paid at levels not seen for years and this has an impact on the rise of the rest of the products that have to pay more for transport. The olive oil. What would the Mediterranean diet be without olive oil … But eating healthy has a price that, according to official figures, has increased to 25.5% in 2021. Experts say that this strong increase is due to a reduction in the harvest and an increase in demand internationally. The travels. With more expensive fuel, the electricity bill at all-time highs and the price of raw materials rising, the consequence is that travel is now more expensive than it was months ago. The increase in prices is appreciated not only in the transfer, hotels have also been forced to raise prices in percentages that in some cases exceed 20 points. The living place. Without talking about a real estate bubble, economists do anticipate that buying a home will be somewhat more expensive in 2022. The increase will be both for new construction and for the used market. Bars and restaurants. The increase in the price of raw materials and electricity will have a direct impact on those who sit down for a drink, lunch or dinner in a bar or restaurant.

Cars will be, on average, 1,000 euros more expensive in 2022

We leave product number 11 on this list for last: cars.

The registration tax It has returned from the first day of 2022 to the values ​​of the beginning of 2021. The sections are adapted to the WLTP protocol, so many models (up to 40% of those marketed) that previously did not pay the registration fee will have to.

Manufacturers and distributors represented by ANFAC calculate that the price of the means of the cars will rise up to 1,000 euros and that this, together with the semiconductor crisis that lengthens the waiting time to receive the vehicle, will cause them to stop registering up to 100,000 units.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.