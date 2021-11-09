

The minor lived under the care of her 61-year-old grandmother.

Photo: ULISES RUIZ / . / .

The Bolivian girl who became pregnant due to the constant rapes of her grandmother She is “stable” after being subjected to a pregnancy interruption, Health Minister Jeyson Auza confirmed on Monday.

“The health of the girl is stable, we have taken all the precautions that the law establishes, always safeguarding the right to health and life of the girl,” said Auza, according to a press release from his office.

The minister recalled that no person should have their clinical data exposed in the media and what is being sought in this case is “to avoid the re-victimization of this minor.”

“We must vehemently criticize the fact that this girl is being re-victimized from the pulpits or from the press,” said Auza.

The case of the 11-year-old girl became known a couple of weeks ago and caused commotion and a new debate in Bolivia between those who defended the right of the minor to interrupt the pregnancy and those who rejected this possibility.

The girl lived in the municipality of Yapacaní, in the eastern region of Santa Cruz, under the care of her 61-year-old grandmother, who is detained, since her parents traveled constantly for work reasons.

At first it was known that the girl’s mother had agreed to an abortion on the minorHowever, after being contacted by an organization belonging to the Catholic Church, the woman gave up on having her pregnancy terminated.

The minor was admitted first to a regional hospital, then she was taken to a shelter of the Catholic Church and finally she was taken again to a health center where the pregnancy was interrupted at the weekend.

A Bolivian court decided on Thursday to partially grant the guardianship of the girl to the Ombudsman’s Office and in turn ordered a medical evaluation carried out by specialists from a team created by the Ministry of Health.

In Bolivia, abortion is considered a crime but according to the law it has exceptions when there was a sexual assault., there is a congenital malformation or the life of the mother is in danger.

This controversial case reached the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), which urged Bolivia to protect girls from forced pregnancy.

For Auza, it is not a matter of “pro-life or pro-abortion winners”, but rather that society in general should focus its analysis on the fact that the minor was a victim of rape and her situation was publicly exposed.

