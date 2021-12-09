This is the summary of the latest technology from ComputerHoy.com. Every weekday at 7:00 in the morning, to keep you up to date on everything that has happened in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday was a holiday in all of Spain and, despite this, the news continued to reach the magazine because the present never rests, no matter how much bridge some may have.

News about Tesla, WhatsApp, AMD, Alibaba or Apple had in ComputerHoy a place to publish, each more interesting.

And, now, without further ado, we are going with the news that have occurred in the last 24 hours ordered by theme, so that we do not get confused.

Technological news

Apple would be aware that His Apple Watch Series 7 has not been too popular with the general public and that is why it would already be developing three new models with special attention to a resistant model of the Watch Series 8. Read the news.

AMD would also be thinking of making changes in their product line, although they would rather be thinking of changing processor architecture. Read the news.

As for Samsung, the Korean company would have a severe problem with Android 12 as its update seems to be trashing its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 models. Read the news.

WhatsApp wants to make sure there are no security flaws and so you are shutting down many of your devices. Read the news.

The holy grail of iPhone and Android app development is closer thanks to tools that help to program on both platforms at the same time. Read the news.

Intel and AMD have faced competition in China. Specifically we talk about Alibaba, which through an innovation laboratory have developed a chip very novel. Read the news.

Instagram decides to put a vital feature that will help parents to control the time their children spend in the app and much more. Read the news.

Armageddon farther and farther thanks to NASA technology which better predicts asteroids that may collide with Earth. Read the news.

This is the reason that the Bank of Spain gives you so that you always ask for a copy in your operations with card. Read the news.

The bicycle that we all want is now a reality and costs 1,999 euros as long as it continues its open financing: leds, fingerprint reader, voice control … Read the news.

Technological engine

The Tesla company seems to have decided to throw away all efforts to maintain safety in their cars and now allows games to be enjoyed on the go … including the driver. Read the news.

As for the world of tomorrow where we are charged for all services we have this news of Polestar, which is going to charge 1,000 euros for the software patch that increases the power of its cars. Read the news.

And finally, we have An in-depth look at the 2021 Tesla Model 3, since it has passed through our expert and demanding hands. Read the news.

This has been the tech news roundup of the day. Have a nice day!