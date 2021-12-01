In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Oppo Reno 4Z 5G has a very fast big screen, 5G connection and an all-day battery for less than 260 euros in this offer.

Although we have just left Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday behind with some of the best deals of the year, it does not mean that we will not see good discounts in the remainder of the year. We may actually come across some similar ones in the coming weeks.

For example, this Oppo Reno 4Z 5G smartphone, which had not dropped in price during Black Friday, now we can find it on Amazon at 279 euros.

Smartphone Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G, 6.57 “LCD 120HZ, Quadruple camera 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP, 8 GB + 128 GB, MTK MT6873V, 4000 mAh load 18 W, Android 10.0 + ColorOS 7.1

Not bad for a mobile that according to our analysis is a good smartphone for those looking for a fast screen and a good camera.

And it is that this mobile, although it is cheap, has a large 6.57-inch screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also has a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor compatible with 5G networks.

In this version for sale on Amazon has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card.

Its cameras must be highlighted, a main 48 megapixel with an 8 megapixel wide angle and two 2 megapixel monochrome lenses.

On the front it has a 16 megapixel camera and a second 2 megapixel sensor for depth, so you can take photos with portrait mode.



Its 4,000 mAh battery It ensures a day of normal use, but also has a fast charge and 18W charger.

This Oppor Reno 4Z 5G is one of the mobiles that compete against other similar ones from Xiaomi, such as the POCO F3 or a Redmi 10.

You can buy it now for 279 euros and not for the 399 euros that it usually costs. Get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime.



