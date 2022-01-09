

Miami Film Festival featuring its executive director, Jaie Laplante, and its programming director, Lauren Cohen.

Photo: Miami Film Festival / .

The Miami Film Festival and Miami Dade College’s Tower Theater (MDC) have come together to present until February 7 13 international films that aspire to be present at this year’s Oscars, at a time when the coronavirus continues to have a significant impact on audiences.

The screening of these films in the category of best international feature film will take place at the MDC’s historic Tower Theater, located in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, and includes five US premieres that can be seen before the announcement of the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards.

The Oscars released a list of 15 finalists in the category of best international film out of 93 films from around the world.

“This is the first time we have made a series like this and the magic of the Oscar continues to be golden, because the emotion among our clients is very much alive,” Jaie Laplante, executive director of the Miami Film Festival and co-director of programming, told .. from the Tower Theater.

Laplante specified that this room is spacious enough so that guests can maintain social distance and “still have an excellent view of the big screen.”

“The public’s first opportunity to see these great films!” The organization highlighted in a statement in which it also announced the holding of a round table of nominees for the Miami Film Festival, which will take place next March.

The exhibition allows movie lovers to “see several of the shortlisted films before the nominations are announced” for the American Academy Awards.

The Mexican “Prayers for the Stolen” is one of the selected titles that will be exhibited at the Tower Theater. The film is the feature film directorial debut of Mexican documentary filmmaker Tatiana Huezo.

Written and directed by Huezo herself, the film (originally known as “Noche de fuego”) tells the story of three teenagers in a mountain town in Mexico who take refuge in their friendship to cope with the harsh reality that they live under the shadow of drug trafficking .

Frame provided today by Netflix that shows a scene from the Mexican film “Prayers for the Stolen”, one of the titles that the Miami Film Festival will show at the historic Tower Theater of Miami Dade College. . / Netflix

Among the films that have their US premiere in Miami are the Kosovar “Hive”, winner of three awards at Sundance, and the Japanese “Drive My Car”, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “One of the clear candidates for this year’s Oscar,” which will be screened on January 15, according to the organization.

The Japanese film, adapted from a story by writer Haruki Murakami, was voted best film of the year by the New York Film Critics Circle and by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

They are also premiere in Miami the Finnish “Compartment nº6”, by Juho Kuosmanen, which this year received ‘ex aequo’, the Grand Prize of the Jury at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival; “Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom”, from Bhutan, the first time that a film from this South Asian nation appears on the Oscar nominees list, and the Belgian “Playground”.

Another of the great candidates for the best international film is the Danish “Flee”, winner of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival (France), one of the most important of the genre.

“Flee”, directed by the Danish Jonas Poher Rasmussen, is a Denmark-Sweden-Norway-France co-production and was in the official selection of Cannes 2020 and was also awarded at the Sundance Festival. It also received the Special Award for Distribution and the Award for Best Original Music.

It tells the true story of Amin, an Afghan refugee who flees to Europe through Russia under very difficult conditions.

The Oscars gala will be held on March 27, 2022 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, until now, in face-to-face format and nominations will be announced on February 8.

