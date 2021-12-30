12/30/2021

The autonomous communities have notified this Thursday, one day after the end of the year, Record numbers of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began in March 2020, so that the sum of the data of new cases of Covid-19 that the seventeen regional Executives have provided amounts to 130,624, while, according to these regional figures, 110 deaths have been registered for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This is the data that the autonomous communities have been providing throughout this Thursday, which indicates that the numbers of contagions more than 130,000 daily have been shot.

In this context, Catalonia has been the one that has reported the most infections this Thursday, 25,101 more than in Wednesday’s count, while it has registered 43 deaths in the last 24 hours, it has 1,610 people hospitalized with Covid-19, and a total of 426 coronavirus patients are in ICUs.

Madrid follows, which has reported 21,364 new cases of Covid, 17,101 in the last 24 hours, and eight deaths in Madrid hospitals. The number of hospitalized is 1,583 (136 more) and 226 in the ICU (14 more).

For its part, Andalusia has registered this Thursday a total of 13,344 coronavirus infections in 24 hours and six deaths. As for the number of hospitalized for coronavirus, it amounts to 1,098 people, and 176 patients in ICUs.

In the case of Basque Country, new infections have skyrocketed up to 11,712. Currently, there are 455 beds occupied by people infected with Covid, 25 more than yesterday. In ICUs, the increase is also noted and there are 122 beds occupied by positives. The death toll has not been released.

Five other Autonomous Communities

For its part, Aragon has notified 5,760 new cases of coronavirus, 3 deaths and 350 epidemiological discharges. It has not yet released hospitalization figures.

In the case of GaliciaIn the last 24 hours, the Community has registered 5,718 infections and three new deaths. Hospital pressure is also increasing slightly, with 321 hospitalized for coronavirus (eight more). The PCR positivity rate rebounded again, reaching 23.52%.

Navarra has reported 3,693 positive cases of Covid-19, a new deceased, and 23 new hospital admissions have been registered, none of them in the ICU. In this way, 159 people remain admitted by Covid, 25 in the ICU.

The Region of Murcia has registered 3,366 new cases positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, in a day with eight deaths from this cause. There are currently 368 people hospitalized for Covid-19 (14 more compared to the previous day) and 80 are admitted to the ICU (four more).

The Rioja, for its part, has registered 526 positives and three new deaths.

Hospital pressure rises

Balearics has notified this Thursday a total of 2,559 new positives and two deaths. The ICU occupancy rate has increased compared to this Wednesday and remains at high risk -17.89 percent-, with a total of 61 patients admitted to intensive care. Regarding the number of hospitalized in the plant, there is a total of 243.

Castile and Leon has notified 9,768 new positives of COVID-19 this Thursday, with eight more deaths since the last part. According to the latest update, the Community hospitals house 555 patients with COVID-19, 14 more than in the previous part. Of these, 107 are hospitalized in critical care units (ICU), one more, while 448 are admitted to the ward, 13 more.

Cantabria It has once again broken the daily record of infections so far in the pandemic, with 1,425, and has registered three new deaths. Regarding hospitalization, there are 116 admitted, four more than the day before, of which 22 are in the ICU, one less.

Asturias detected 2,233 cases of coronavirus this Wednesday. A day in which the death of three people was registered for that cause. There are currently 264 hospitalized patients with suspected or confirmed COVID, of which 219 are in the ward and another 45 remain admitted to the ICU,

Canary Islands has notified this Thursday a new record of coronavirus infections by accounting for a total of 5,261 positives and eight deaths. 350 people (-5) are hospitalized in the ward and 67 in the ICU (without variation).

The government of Castilla la Mancha has confirmed 6,574 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, with three deaths. The number of hospitalized in conventional bed for COVID-19 is 255. There are 41 patients admitted to the Intensive Care Units who need a respirator.

The Valencian Community has added six deaths from coronavirus and 8,353 new infections, while hospitals have 62 covid patients admitted and 14 ICU beds occupied more than yesterday.

Estremadura has registered four deaths since last Thursday and a total of 18,159 positive cases of Covid-19, of them 3,877 in the last 24 hours, while in Extremadura hospitals there are currently 117 people hospitalized, nine of them in ICU.