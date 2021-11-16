When we talk about survivorship, there is nothing more important than your own experience.

You can find tricks to survive, but none as valuable as the one has saved the life of a people in a real situation.

User luciflerfather asked on AskReddit, a reddit community dedicated to asking questions, survival tricks that can save your life. The thread has almost 29,000 comments.

Our colleague Daniel Cáceres has compiled 30 of the best tricks on Business Insider.

We highlight the 14 most important and curious, which can be very useful for you. Some you may know. Others will surprise you …

Three signs of a heart attack or stroke

How to know if a person is suffering a heart attack, or stroke?

Ask him to smile. If one side of his face falls off, it is a fit. Ask him to raise both arms towards the ceiling. If one of them can’t, it’s an attack. Ask him to repeat a simple phrase. If he can’t or says strange things, it’s a fit

In any of these cases, quickly call the emergency room.

Are they chasing me?

If you think a car or person is following you, turn right 4 times, on the corner of the streets that you find.

When you turn 4 times to the right you will return to the starting point. If the person is following you, then they are really following you …

Physical aggression

If you suffer an assault, sexual assault, rapeetc, user waffeiron525 advises … scratch the attacker as much as possible.

Your DNA will remain on your nails, and then it will be used to identify you.

Blow to the head

If you have given yourself a strong blow to the head and you feel fine, but in the following hours you feel unusually tired… quickly go to the doctor to get a scan.

A clot could be forming …

Prisoner

If someone holds you by the wrists, the easiest way to break free is by the thumbs.

The reason? It is the finger that makes the least force.

Emergency windows

If you have to break a car window, a bus or other vehicle because you have been caught in an accident, do not try to break it through the center.

These windows are usually made of tempered glass, which it is much more fragile around the edges. That’s where you should hit.

Beware of chemical burns

The mistake of many people to whom it falls an abrasive product on the skin, is to think that their burns are the same as those of the fire.

In many cases chemical burns they take time to produce pain, but they have started to burn. AND water is usually not a good solution to remove the product …

Emergency calls without coverage

If you have to call 112 for an emergency but your mobile has no coverage in that area, don’t worry, and call.

There is an agreement between operators that allows you to use your coverage even if you are not a customer, in emergency calls.

Sleep with the door closed

Many people prefer to leave the bedroom door open at night, due to ventilation, temperature, or because they feel less overwhelmed.

But if you let the closed door, you will not only isolate the noises. It can also save your life if there is a fire that generates smoke, or a gas leak.

Ask for help

If you are injured and need help, and you see several people nearby, do not ask for help like that, in general. Most will believe that someone else will help, and will not act.

Go to a specific person and ask for help only from them. She will be involved and help you (or so we hope).

Deep wound

If you suffer a deep and big wound by knife, crystal, arrow, stick, etc, do not remove the sharp object.

It could be plugging the blood outlet, and if you remove it you would start to bleed, and you could even rupture an artery.

It is best to press around the object to act as a blood stopper, and wait for a doctor to see you.

Stay where you are

Yes you get lost in the forest, the mountain, etc., it is a bad idea to advance blindly looking for an exit that you do not know.

The best is stay where you are and make a fire, lights, noise, everything you can to get attention. This way you will not make the rescue teams dizzy, and it will be easier for them to find you.

Drowning

If someone choking from swallowing an objectBut keep talking and cough, don’t intervene, and encourage him to cough. If it does that it is because it still has air, and if you do a Heimlich maneuver, you could make the obstruction worse.

You only have to do the maneuver when the subject stops talking or coughing.

Ice

If you have stayed trapped in the middle of an ice lake, get on all fours with your stomach brushing the ground and crawl where you came from.

If the ice resisted your weight when you were standing, before breaking, it is very likely that it will withstand it when you are on all fours, with your weight more distributed at various points.

