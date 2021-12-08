In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Now is a great time to buy a laptop, with models from practically all brands heavily discounted in price.

Despite the many supply problems that exist in practically all sectors, that of notebook PCs seems to be alien to them, and there are all kinds of models at increasingly lower prices.

From ultrabook laptops to other gaming-type laptops they drop in price week after week, a good opportunity if you already have to buy a new computer.

These are some of the best laptops you can buy, all of them great value for money.

ASUS Chromebook Z1400CN for € 229

This Chrome OS laptop weighs just 1.2kg and has an Intel Celeron N3350 processor. The screen has Full HD resolution and its price is very affordable.

Teclast F15S for € 288

This ultralight laptop weighs just 1.8 kg. In addition, it has a large capacity SSD and a 15.6 “Full HD screen, so it is ideal for studying or working.

Acer Chromebook 314 for € 309

This computer has Chrome OS as its operating system, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It is one of the new Google Chromebooks.

Chuwi HeroBook Plus for € 330

This ultrabook weighs just 1.6 kg and comes with Windows 10, in addition to equipping a Full HD screen unusual among the most affordable laptops and with 12 GB of RAM.

HP Chromebook 14a-na0005ns for € 349

HP Chromebook 14a

Medion Akoya S15449 for € 499

With a state-of-the-art i5 and SSD storage, this laptop is ideal for work and play, and it weighs quite little too.

Huawei Matebook D 15 with i3 for € 549

This 15.6 “computer weighs just over 1.5 kg. With its Intel Core i3 processor it has more than enough power to keep Windows 10 running smoothly.

Chuwi Corebook X for € 579

This ultralight computer has an Intel Core i7, Windows 10 pre-installed at the factory and SSD storage, but above all it stands out for its low price.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15-ec2005ns for € 749

HP Pavilion Gaming 15

Honor MagicBook Pro for € 770

With 4th Gen Ryzen 5, 16GB of RAM and a very light weight, this notebook is ideal for working, studying and even playing on the go.

Huawei Matebook 14 AMD for € 849

This ultralight computer has a 2K screen and Windows 10 as the operating system. It comes with different configurations in terms of Ryzen processor power.

LG Gram 14Z90P for € 937

Weighing just 1 kg, this ultralight notebook is perfect for work. It equips an Intel Core, in addition to Windows 10 upgradeable to Windows 11.

MacBook Air with M1 for € 999

This new MacBook Air maintains the design of the previous ones, but makes the leap to the new Apple ARM chip, with better performance but lower energy consumption.

MacBook Pro with M1 for € 1,299

This new Apple laptop already equips its own ARM processor, which provides more speed, lower battery consumption and a more affordable price than the previous model.

