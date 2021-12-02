

Samir Jefferson was a ninth grader at Thomas Edison High School.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

A 14-year-old Philadelphia teenager was shot 18 while waiting at a bus stop Monday afternoon, authorities reported.

Samir Jefferson, a ninth grader at Thomas Edison High School, he was waiting for his bus around 3:30 in the afternoon last Monday when two armed men opened fire from a car.

The teenager, who was standing near a Rite Aid pharmacy in the Feltonville section of the city, may have been the target of the attack due to “taunts on social media,” according to the same authorities.

Later, Samir Jefferson, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

“The fact that someone can actually sit here and kill a child like that, stand on his body and shoot him like that, is very sad,” said witness and Rite Aid manager Vernice Weedon.

Jefferson tried to run to safety, just inside the Rite Aid, but failed; in fact, the armed men also fired at the outside of the pharmacy several times during the attack.

Samir’s sister, who declined to give her name in front of the media, said the murder has devastated her family; Samir was the youngest son.

“It’s really not going to be the same without my little brother because he brought joy to our family,” said the late teenager’s sister.

Two suspected people were questioned after the deadly shooting and were even in custody since Tuesday, however no charges have been announced in this case.

In this corner the teenager died. (Photo: Google Maps)

Philadelphia is counting 510 homicides this year as of Tuesday night, the department’s data show, beating its all-time high of 500, set in 1990 amid the peak of the crack cocaine epidemic.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement Monday that Samir was the fourth victim of “senseless gun violence” this week.

“While we cannot bring the lost back, the Philadelphia Police Department will ensure that these cases are thoroughly investigated so that these victims and their families receive justice,” Outlaw added.

At least 198 minors were shot in this city in 2021, and at least 40 of them died.

