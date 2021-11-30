11/30/2021 at 10:00 CET

The growth in sales at Christmas time is widespread. All the parameters indicate that sales have not only recovered but are already exceeding the pre-pandemic figures.

The National Grouping of Provincial Associations of Lottery Administrators (Anapal) foresees sales of more than 3,100 million euros in decimals and participations in the 2021 Christmas Lottery Draw, which is 15% more than the previous year and recovering sales levels prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced this Tuesday by the association, which has highlighted that, after the last purchases of the weeks prior to the draw, the administrations will be around the 150 million tenths Sold for ‘El Gordo’ Christmas.

In this sense, he stressed that this draw is “the most significant” for State Lotteries and Betting (Selae), since it involves more than 30% of the total annual collection in public game. Between 80 and 90% of the tickets sold for ‘El Gordo’ are marketed by the professional sales network made up of the Lottery Administrations.

For these professional lotteries, who will distribute more than 2,400 million in prizes, the Christmas draw is also very important since “it represents more than half of the national lottery sales of the year”, according to the president of Anapal, Borja Muñiz.

Regarding the evolution of sales for the Extraordinary Christmas Giveaway, he has detailed that it is having a positive behavior, recovering the sales and participation levels of 2019. “We are satisfied since the evolution of these last months continues the positive trend, as in years prior to the pandemic, and for this exercise we expect around 15% of increase in sales with respect to 2020 “, said Borja Muñiz.

Anapal recalled that the Christmas Lottery prizes will pay the same taxes as last year in 2021. The exempt amount is 40,000 euros. Above that amount, the tax is still 20%. Consequently, they only maintain the obligation to pay the ‘Fat’ and the second and third prizes, since neither the fourths nor the fifths exceed the exempt threshold.

“Almost 60% of the prizes paid by State Lotteries and Betting will be tax-free, which will mean a greater benefit to the lucky ones, who will receive more money than would have corresponded to them a couple of years ago, “concluded Borja Muñiz.