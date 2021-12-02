A 15-year-old boy was accused this Wednesday of murder, terrorism and other charges for a shooting that left four students dead and other people injured in the Oxford High School on Michigan.

The charges against Ethan crumbley were announced Wednesday, hours after authorities reported the death of a fourth student at the school in southeastern Michigan.

Related news

Crumbley was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first degree murder, and seven counts of assault with intent to kill.

The fiscal Karen mcdonald did not reveal a possible motive for Tuesday’s shooting at the Oxford High School, located in a population of 22,000 inhabitants about 30 miles north of Detroit. However, he said prosecutors “trust” that they will be able to show that the crime was premeditated.

.

“There is a mountain of digital evidence. Videos, social networks, all digital evidence is possible,” he commented.

Officers arrived at the school around lunchtime and arrested the student in a hallway. As officers approached, he raised his hands in the air, the county police chief said at a news conference Tuesday. Oakland Michael Bouchard.

The gun the boy was carrying still had seven rounds in the magazine when he surrendered, Bouchard said.

.

The four dead students are Tate myre, 16 years old; Hana St. Juliana, of 14; Madisyn baldwin, 17, and Justin shilling, who died this Wednesday.

Myre died on patrol when an agent was taking him to an emergency room, Bouchard said.

A teacher who received a superficial wound to the shoulder left the hospital, while seven students between 14 and 17 years old remained hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

.

The father of the arrested boy bought the Sig Sauer 9mm pistol that was used in the massacre, said the commissioner. He stressed that he did not know why the man bought the semi-automatic pistol. The son posted photos of the gun and practiced shooting it.

The authorities indicated that they will decide soon if the parents of the young person will also be imputed.

The deputy commissioner Mike McCabe indicated that the parents advised the boy not to speak to the investigators. Police can only question a minor with parental permission, he added.

With information from AP.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE