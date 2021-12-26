

Ethan Crumbley opened fire at a Michigan school where four students were killed.

The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the perpetrator of the deadly Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, they knew their son was in trouble and did nothing to prevent it, paying more attention to his horses and extramarital problems, prosecutors said Thursday.

They noted that on November 30, the day of the tragedy, when the defendants left Oxford High School at approximately 10:55 a.m., more than an hour before the shooting, “They knew their son was depressed, that he was fascinated with guns, that they had bought a Sig Sauer 9mm for him a few days earlier, that he had been investigating ammunition while at school, and that he was seen watching violent video of shootings that morning, ”prosecutors say in the brief presented on Thursday.

Prosecutors added that before leaving school, Jennifer and James Crumbley had also seen the haunting drawings They supposedly represent the thoughts of a troubled mind.

“Thoughts won’t stop,” it says below a picture of a gun on a math test review sheet dated November 30, 2021, the day of the shooting. “Help me,” the document also says.

Words “Blood everywhere” They are also part of the paper, along with a hand-drawn image of a person who appears to have been shot.

Prosecutors also noted that even before the day of the shooting, Ethan’s parents knew that their son was sending “disturbing text messages” to his mother.

“The defendants had information long before November 30 (within the six months prior to the shooting) that their son’s only friend moved in at the end of October 2021; that the family dog ​​died; that her son was sadder than usual; and that he was sending disturbing text messages to his mother about his state of mind, ”prosecutors say.

James and Jennifer, however, paid more attention to their horses and extramarital affairs than to their son, according to prosecutors.

They added that they both “intentionally ignored” Ethan and the risk it posed to others.

“His son was torturing animals, even leaving the head of a little bird in a jar on the floor of his room, which he then took and placed in the school bathroom, “says the letter.

The allegations are part of a brief filed by Oakland County prosecutors Thursday to challenge a bail request from James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old who killed 4 students in a fatal shooting.

Both parents are charged with manslaughter. James and Jennifer Crumbley they are currently being held on a $ 500,000 bond.

The document also says that Crumbley’s parents are a runaway risk. “The defendants are at a greater risk of flight now than at the time of the arraignment,” the brief says, adding that the Crumbleys “have already shown that they will flee if given the opportunity.”

James and Jennifer disappeared after Ethan was prosecuted, triggering an urgent manhunt. They were finally found in Detroit.

