In the 1,491 documents that have been published this Wednesday there are thousands of never-before-seen pages of investigative memoranda, notes and cables prepared by the CIA, the FBI, the State Department and the Department of Defense, says the US network CBS.

At first it was planned that these files would be declassified beforehand, but in October Federal Government agencies asked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, an extension until December 15, the date on which all those documents should be published. for which a “continuous deferral” had not been requested.

In that executive order, President Biden justifies this delay by protecting himself against possible damage to military defense, intelligence operations, US law, or foreign relations.

Kennedy was 46 years old and serving his first term as president when he was assassinated on November 22, 1963. after receiving several gunshot wounds while traveling in a presidential delegation on the occasion of an official visit to the state of Texas.

For those shots he was arrested Lee Harvey Oswald, who two days later, when he came to testify for those facts, he was assassinated by Jack Ruby, owner of a nightclub in the city of Dallas. The Warren Commission concluded that Oswald had acted alone in the murder.

However, his assassination and the ten years that he was living in the Soviet Union generated broad and controversial conspiracy theories about the assassination of former President Kennedy.