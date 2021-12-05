In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
A 20-euro bill goes a long way, especially in times when online commerce makes a catalog of thousands of products of all kinds available to anyone.
You don’t have to spend a lot of money to buy something useful, and there are accessories that cost very little and that can give you a great service, and they are sold by stores that everyone knows.
There is a bit of everything, and we wanted to make it easy for you with a great selection of the best of them., in many cases extremely curious, although they are still very useful.
Practically all have free shipping, so in just a few days you will have them at home and without having to pay shipping costs.
If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.
Support arm for tablets, mobile phones and electronic books
Tryone adjustable bracket
Cable Organizer Box
Cable Organizer Box
Triple USB charger with fast charge
Triple USB charger
Adjustable LED ring light
TVLIVE light ring
Warm white WiFi bulb
This adjustable intensity WiFi bulb is compatible with all major virtual assistants. In addition, you can control it from the TP-Link app without the need for a bridge or additional accessory.
Google Nest Mini
Google Nest Mini is Google’s second-generation smart speaker. With a more powerful processor, a third microphone, and 40% more powerful bass than its predecessor. It can also be hung on the wall.
USB rechargeable hand warmer
USB hand warmer
USB cup warmer
USB cup warmer
RGB LED strip
Multicolor LED strip
Mobile and tablet support
Tilting support for tablet and mobile
1080p webcam
Full HD webcam
Headphone holder
Headphone holder
Smart plug
This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also control it from the TP-Link app.
Miniature shaver
Mini travel shaver
LCD writing tablet
LCD writing tablet
realme band
The realme smart bracelet includes a full color screen, real-time heart rate monitoring and a smart sports tracker, among other functions.
In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.