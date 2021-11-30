In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These are some of the best bargains that Xiaomi can offer the Spanish public right now, a catalog that does not seem to grow.

Xiaomi continues to grow little by little internationally, and it is that its mobiles have been followed by dozens of gadgets of all kinds in its expansion to countries like Spain, with some cases of notable success.

It is already common to see Xiaomi electric scooters everywhere, in addition to the Airdots headphones, quite cheap and ubiquitous in the top sales of almost any store.

However, there are still some more or less unknown, and cheap products. These are some of those Xiaomi bargains of less than 30 euros that you may not know.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Mi Band 5 for € 28.99

Xiaomi’s new smart bracelet has improved sensors to measure steps, distances and sleep quality. Also, new health options and the desired magnetic charge.

My Motion Activated Night Light 2 for € 14.99

This motion sensor night light has two intensity modes and an adjustable magnetic base.

My Smart LED Bulb for € 12.99

This smart bulb is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Its affordable price has made it a reference in the Spanish market, although units are scarce.

My 4C N300 Router

This Xiaomi low cost router is perfect if you want to get rid of your operator’s. It supports the 2.4 GHz frequency and is very easy to configure.

My Selfie Stick Tripod for € 19.90

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Monopod Bluetooth

My Smart Plug for € 14.99

This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also add and control it directly from the Xiaomi Mi Home application.

Bluetooth audio receiver for € 10.99

This receiver allows you to connect via bluetooth other devices that do not have a wireless connection, such as wired headphones.

Wireless lint remover for € 13.45

Xiaomi Mijia Lint Remover

Board digital for € 19.99

LCD digital whiteboard

Redmi Airdots for € 19.99

These True Wireless headphones have bluetooth 4.2 and about 4-5 hours of autonomy. They are very affordable.

37W car charger for € 9.20

Xiaomi dual car charger

My Temperature and Humidity Monitor for € 9.99

High precision temperature and humidity sensor specially designed to record variations indoors in real time. It connects with the Spanish Xiaomi Mi Home app.

My Wireless Power Bank 10,000 mAh for € 14.99

Xiaomi Mi Wireless Power Bank 10,000 mAh

My Repeater Pro for € 16

This repeater allows you to expand your home WiFi signal and has a capacity of up to 300 MB per second. It has a power outlet and can be configured very easily from the Xiaomi Mi Home application.

Humidifier with aroma diffuser for € 18

Xiaomi humidifier with aroma diffuser

Mini Bluetooth speaker for € 15

Xiaomi Mini Bluetooth Speaker

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.