12/30/2021

The autonomous communities have notified the Ministry of Health this Thursday 161,688 new cases of COVID-19, 74,487 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are higher than those of the same day last week, when 72,912 positives were reported, which shows the upward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain already rises to 6,294,745 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 1,775.27, compared to 1,508.39 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 842,382 positives have been registered.

In this Thursday’s report they have been added 74 new deaths, compared to 82 last Thursday. Up to 89,405 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to data collected by the Ministry. In the last week, 282 people with a confirmed positive COVID-19 diagnosis have died in Spain.

Nowadays, there are 10,768 patients admitted for COVID-19 throughout Spain (10,411 this Wednesday) and 1,803 in the ICU (1,773 this Wednesday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,662 admissions (1,727 this Wednesday) and 1,323 new arrivals (1,239 this Wednesday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 8.81 percent (8.51% this Wednesday) and in ICUs at 19.42 percent (19.10 this Wednesday).

The autonomous communities have carried out 2,413,264 diagnostic tests, of which 1,342,488 have been PCR and 1,070,776 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 5,131.74.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 20.47 percent, up from 20.37 percent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 percent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.