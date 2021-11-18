In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Despite the graphics stock problems, gaming laptops are not affected in terms of availability and prices, with quite ambitious discounts.

Surely you already know that there are important problems in international trade, with important problems of stock of microprocessors and even more important of graphics, something that has more to do with cryptocurrency mining, a real headache for gamers around the world .

Luckily, gaming laptops do see price cuts, offers and abundant stock, with some quite striking examples, especially now that Black Friday has started at Amazon. We are talking about a specific model, the ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004, which you can buy for only 899 euros.

This gaming laptop is a great price with a great processor, a high-performance Ryzen 7. In addition, it also equips an RTX 3050 graphic.

It is a very competitive PC, especially for the price it has, with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and a GPU that allows you to run absolutely any current game in Full HD and without messing up.

In addition, it has premium details such as 15.6 “display with 144 Hz refresh rate, which make it a first-rate gaming computer.

It has 512GB of storage in SSD format, perhaps its Achilles heel if you install too heavy games, the kind that occupy 100 or 200 GB directly, although you can always use an external SSD to expand it.

These are its main specifications:

Screen size: 15.6 “Screen resolution: Full HD (144 Hz) Weight: 2.10 kg Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Graphics card: 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 RAM memory: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 512GB SSD

In addition, Amazon offers free shipping on this ASUS gaming laptop, as in almost all orders of 29 euros or more from this store. If you also sign up for Prime’s free trial month, you will be able to receive it earlier and also qualify for Prime Gaming rewards and free games.

