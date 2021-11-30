In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon sells a desktop computer at a bargain price, and its features guarantee perfect fluency for any operating system.

In recent years, laptops have gained a lot of ground over desktop PCs, especially since the increase in the price of graphics cards has made it practically unfeasible to assemble a gaming computer by parts.

Instead, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some Cheap and powerful PCs, such as the ASUS S425MC that Amazon has on offer For only 449 euros, an ultra-competitive price for everything it has to offer, which is by no means little.

They are 50 euros discount, although it is a discount that is already applied on a previously greatly reduced price, since probably the cost of this ASUS model was originally much higher.

For example, you have a AMD Ryzen 5 processor, accompanied by 16GB of RAM and no less than 512G of SSD storage, so point by point it is a very powerful computer for day to day.

Its graph is a Radeon RX Vega 11, not designed for gaming but that will allow you to play a good catalog of games without too much trouble.

One of the few drawbacks that can be put is that it comes without an operating system, although it is something increasingly common in the computer sector. It’s not too big of a drawback, since you can install Windows 10 yourself in minutes, or even jump straight to Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system.

