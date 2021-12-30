In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the most attractive laptops of 2021 is heavily discounted on Amazon, and with express delivery for Prime users just before the Three Kings.

Despite the many problems in the supply chain experienced by all types of companies, now is a very good time if you are thinking of buying a laptop, and there are quite powerful models at deeply discounted prices.

For example, there is an ultrabook on Amazon that stands out for its low weight and power, the LG Gram 14Z90P, which by its name will not tell you much but has no less than 500 euros discount to stay at only 1,129 euros.

For example, it weighs just 1 kg, hence its name “Gram”. In addition, it does not lack components that guarantee maximum fluidity, such as for example 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, the last one available.

Weighing just 1 kg, this ultralight notebook is perfect for work. It equips an Intel Core, in addition to Windows 10 upgradeable to Windows 11.

The proof that it is a fully current laptop is that it already comes with Windows 11 as its operating system, so you will not have to update, it comes completely ready to enjoy all the news of Microsoft’s operating system, released just two months ago.

The power is more than guaranteed for all types of users, especially for those looking for a professional computer to work with, and because of its specifications it overshadows several of Apple’s MacBooks, competing above all with the MacBook Air, which now themselves move a bit lower in terms of price.

These are its main specifications:

Screen Size: 14 “Screen Resolution: Full HD Weight: 999g Processor: Intel Core i7-1165G7 Integrated Graphics: Intel Iris Xe RAM Memory: 16GB DDR4 Storage: 1TB SSD Operating System: Windows 11

