Have a queue in front of the bathroom, ignore the flight attendant when he gives security orders, take off your shoes. Those are some of the most annoying attitudes of passengers when traveling by plane that are not only annoying but also disturb the peace that the environment of the ship should have while it flies.

And what better way than to consult the flight crew, those who ensure the harmony and safety of the trip, to provide the most relevant data about what things to avoid doing when traveling by plane. The Business Insider site consulted a number of helpers for the best 17 tips.

The 17 mistakes when it comes to flying

1) Do not say hello at the boarding gate. Being kind does not matter, above all, when that person will attend to our requests during the trip.

2) You do not have to ask if the plane is going to arrive on time because you have to take another one. Avoid making connections that involve less than an hour between flights.

3) Grab or touch the stewardess to ask for something. If we do not touch the waiter in a bar, it is not good to do it on a plane.

4) Unforgivable: take off your shoes or walk barefoot on the plane.

5) Ask for extra blankets because, in general, they don’t have any.

6) Wait for the stewardess to pass to throw the garbage and not call her before just for that.

7) Do not remove the headphones to talk to the crew.

8) Don’t wait for your turn to ask a drink or a snack.

9) Get up as soon as the plane finishes take off to go to the bathroom (or wait if the bathroom is busy).

10) Play audios or loud music.

11) Take off the mask during the flight.

12) Go to stretch the legs to the kitchen of the crew. It is forbidden to have passengers in that area.

13) Compare airline services because doing it won’t change anything.

14) Waking up the stranger who travels by our side for food. Perhaps you prefer to sleep and, in any case, you can eat later.

15) Ask about where the plane is flying because surely the crew member does not know either.

16) Getting up from your seat during turbulence because not only are you at risk, but also those around you.

17) Do not watch your children during the flight. First it is dangerous and second it is unfair to others.

The unexpected trick of a flight attendant to “sneak” into first class

Beyond the “no”, there are opportunities for those who travel by plane and wonder if, having a tourist ticket, they can go to first class. The answer was given by a flight attendant on her TikTok account, where she gave her almost 3 million followers the secrets about air travel. And on this occasion, there, under the name of Cierra Mistt, he revealed the ultimate strategy to enter first-class luxuries and comforts with a tourist ticket.

According to her, the long-awaited upgrade depends on politeness and friendliness from the moment you get on the plane: “One of the easiest ways to get free upgrades is, literally, to be nice to the gate agent and with the flight attendant ”. A smile and pleasant words can make a difference for the crew to be more or less condescending to certain passengers.

Now, is this just a matter of courtesy? Apparently, yes, because one detail can change the perspective of a crew that must work under pressure for long hours and a moment of kindness can be the variable of change from a difficult day or from too many accumulated flights.

