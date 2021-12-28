12/28/2021 at 22:00 CET

.

Nodirbek Abdusattorov, an Uzbek Grand Master only 17 years old, dethroned in Warsaw Magnus carlsen as world champion of rapid chess by beating the Russian in the tiebreaker Ian Nepomniachtchi, who had to settle for the silver medal 18 days after bowing to the Norwegian champion at the World Classical Chess Championship in Dubai.

A win in the second of the two 3-minute tiebreak games (the first had ended in tables) awarded the title and the first prize from $ 60,000 the young player from Tashkent, who in the 13 rounds of the tournament had seven victories, including the one against Carlsen, lost only one (against the Ukrainian Anton Korobov) and tied the other five, reaching a score of 9.5 points.

The Rapid World Cup, which was played at a rate of 15 minutes per side with a 10-second increase per move, reached the thirteenth and final round with almost everything to be decided: Abdusattorov, Nepomniachtchi, Magnus Carlsen and the American Fabiano Caruana were tied at 9 points.

The four had a chance of winning the crown, and therefore it was surprising that Nepo and Caruana signed a draw in just six moves, which could be enough for the Russian (as it happened, indeed), but for the American, with a worse tiebreaker than the other three , was equivalent to giving up the title.

Although four players finished with the same 9.5 points, the tiebreaker was reserved only to the two with better statistics, a norm ´ that Carlsen described as “completely stupid” at the end of their participation. The title was to be elucidated in two games of 3 minutes per side with a 2 second increase per move, and if necessary in a Armageddon (5 minutes for White and 4 for Black, but for them it is enough to draw).

Nepo, who started with White in the first game, stayed true to his open Spanish opening. Neither made serious mistakes and the duel ended in a draw. The Uzbek, who did not shrink from the world runner-up, had the initiative in the second and chose an English opening with 1.c4. The teenager subjected the Russian to strong pressure and, although in the rush he missed a mate twice in two, he ended up dismantling Nepo, who in 18 days loses his second chance at a world title.

This Wednesday the Blitz World Championship (blitz, 3-minute games) begins at the same venue, in which, for two days, Carlsen will also defend the title.