Accumulated savings, favorable interest rate conditions and changes in life and work habits continue to drive the market

The end of the summer did not end the appetite to buy a home that has accumulated months of unstoppable increases since the most severe lockdowns due to the coronavirus ended. The accumulated savings, favorable interest rate conditions and the change in life and work habits continued to weigh on sales in September, which set a record not seen since April 2008 (54,801), in the throes of the previous real estate boom in Spain.

In the ninth month of the year, in total 53,410 houses, which means an average of 1,780 operations per day, according to data published this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The figure reflects an increase of 40.6% compared to the same period in 2020, taking into account that at that time the market was still assimilating the impact of Covid-19. However, the balance continues to be positive also on a monthly basis, since it represents a 7.1% advance compared to last August’s figure and experts rely on this evolution to highlight the real estate vigor that the country is experiencing.

“For the seventh consecutive month, the sale and purchase operations carried out in our country show very high year-on-year increases. This figure means that September has reached the best figure in the last 14 years. A sign that the sector continues to be strong and leading the economic recovery of our country. pas “, he explains Mara Matos, Director of Studies and Spokesperson for Fotocasa.

In addition, the number of transactions exceeds 50,000 for the second time this year and raises the annual count to 421,267. “The last time we exceeded this rate of operations was in the boom of 2008, specifically in April of that year. It is very positive that market activity increases, this means that citizens place a lot of value on housing and indicates that the Interest in buying is still very latent in society. Although the most important thing is that prices are not growing at the same rate and are being contained, “adds Matos.

However, from the real estate portal Idealistic point out that the data they handle “could indicate that this process of recovery from the pandemic is about to be completed and that we will soon see how the variables begin a stabilization process”, in the words of Francisco Iareta, company spokesperson.

New housing on the rise

The increase in transactions for new homes, which grew by 30.1%, to 10,933 transactions, the highest since March 2014, as well as the increase in transactions of floors used by 43.6%, reaching 42,477 transactions, its highest figure since May 2007.

91.9% of the transmitted dwellings were free dwellings and 8.1% were protected. The sale of free homes increased by 41.7% compared to the previous year, to 49,104 operations, while that of protected homes increased by 29.2%, adding a total of 4,306 operations.

By region, the communities with the highest number of transmissions per 100,000 inhabitants were the Valencian Community (190), Andalusia (177) and the Region of Murcia (161).

The Autonomous Communities with the highest annual increases in the number of home sales in September were Navarra (68.3%), Pas Vasco (55.9%) and Andaluca (54.9%). The only community with a negative variation rate is Extremadura (-2.4%), while the Principality of Asturias (1.4%) and the Region of Murcia (19.7%) registered the lowest increases.

