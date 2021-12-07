This is the early morning summary on ComputerHoy.com. The best technology news of the last 24 hours, collected in headlines.

New day, new hack: They steal $ 196 million worth of cryptocurrencies on the BitMart exchange market.

WhatsApp yesterday released important improvements in messages that self-destruct. They can now be deleted after 24 hours, 7 or 90 days, and also in group chats.

Technological news

They scam YouTube 20 million dollars by charging for music rights to 50,000 songs in Spanish that they did not own. Read the news

WhatsApp releases important new features in messages that self-destruct, and in voice files. Read the news

The Wikipedia founder sells the first entry as an NFT. Read the news

They hack the BitMart cryptocurrency exchange market, they take 196 million dollars. Read the news

Mobile phones

The CEO of the company confirms that the OnePlus 10 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Apple would renew its line of iPad and Apple Watch in 2022, and these would be the new models. Read the news

We tested the powerful MSI Prestige 14 EVO ultrabook to work on the go. Read our analysis and opinion

How to write by voice in Windows 11 without having to type anything. Read the tutorial

The first music video that teaches you to code while listening to it. Read the news

Lifestyle

Cryptocurrencies vs Stocks: differences, drawbacks and which is the best option for your money. Read the report

This is the Amazon service that Google cannot match and that its users are unaware of. Read the news

Invisible friend: best gift ideas for less than 20 euros. Read the report

Christmas 2021: 10 gift ideas for Apple fans. Read the report

This is the best superfood to lose weight that you can find in Mercadona. Read the news

Guide and everything you need to know before buying a home clothes dryer. Read the report

Leisure and gaming

With this method you will be able to buy a PS5 when there is stock before anyone else. Read the tutorial

You can now download The Matrix Awaken, the technical demo of Unreal 5 that challenges you to discover if Keanu Reeves is real or a CGI. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Petoi’s robot cats and dogs, to build yourself. Read the news

