10/06/2021 at 9:02 AM CEST

Spanish cities are mobilizing to undertake their green transformation. The game authorized by the Government to create low-emission zones and replace fuel fleets with electric vehicles in public transport has received a good response from the municipalities.

A total of 188 Spanish city councils have requested subsidies from European funds for about 1,500 million euros to finance actions aimed at reducing emissions from their public transport systems.

As reported by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, this is the first call for the program of aid to municipalities for the implementation of Low Emission Zones (ZBE) and the digital and sustainable transformation of urban transport, endowed with one billion euros from the EU Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (MRR).

Of the 258 applications for aid registered until the end of the period established on September 30, around three quarters have been submitted by 126 municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and provincial capitals and the rest by 62 municipalities with between 20,000 and 50,000 inhabitants.

The objective of the call is to promote reliable, attractive, accessible and affordable urban public transport systems with more modern, efficient and sustainable fleets; with the introduction of a smart mobility concept adapted to new habits; and with the promotion of digitization for planning, management and evaluation; which in all cases must be completed by December 31, 2024.

An important part of the projects presented They seek to promote the development of pedestrian areas and routes in city centers and the promotion of the use of bicycles and other means of personal transport with the construction of bike lanes, as well as the adaptation of the roads and urban space to their use, the provision of safe parking and the deployment of bicycle rental services.

In addition, municipalities have requested subsidies to limit the use of private vehicles in city centers by implementing measures to calm traffic, build dissuasive parking and establish unregulated parking zones outside of low-emission zones. .

The municipalities have also requested aid for the acquisition of zero-emission vehicles (urban buses or cleaning fleet) and the deployment of recharging points, among other actions to improve accessibility.

The Ministry of Transport plans to issue a second call in 2022 to distribute another 500 million euros among the municipalities, transfer 900 million to the autonomous communities and enable 400 million to transform fleets for the transport of passengers and goods of companies and 105 million to humanization projects and calming of traffic on crossings.

The role of cities as a motor for the transformation of the mobility system is one of the axes of the ecological transition policies promoted by both the European Union and the different states. In this sense, the creation of low-emission zones, the replacement of public transport fleets with electric vehicles and the promotion of pedestrian areas are some of the priorities set by these policies.

