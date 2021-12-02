

According to the press release, the items were available for sale in 30 US states.

Photo: Mehrad Vosoughi / Pexels

We all know that the food industry today is immense, the supply of food available in supermarkets is overwhelming. One of the most famous establishments today is Kroger, a supermarket company in the United States. It is based in Cincinnati, the third most populous city in the state of Ohio and is one of the most relevant projects of the season. In 2009, Kroger was number 22 in the Fortune 500 companies. However, it is not all honey on flakes as the Kroger Co. recently issued an official press release, requesting the recall for a variety of baked goods due to the possibility that the items may contain metal fragments. All recalled products were sold under the Country Oven brand.

According to the document, the recall of the desserts went into effect earlier this month. It is a wake-up call for all the people who bought any baked goods from the supermarket giant in the last few weeks, so many of us will definitely want to take a close look at the articles in question.

About the items that were recalled:

In total, the Kroger recall involves nearly 20 unique foods. As for how the metal shards possibly got into the finished products, Kroger stated that the metal fragments may have somehow entered the starch used during the baking process. In such a way that consumers who purchased during the month of November some of their baked products, should be vigilant. The list of products is as follows:

– Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages

– White Cake

– Chocolate Cake

– White / Vanilla Cake

– Yellow / Vanilla Cake

– Chocolate / Vanilla Cake

– Yellow Cake

– Bowtie Danish

– Cheese Pocket

– Angel Food Cake

– Yellow / Fudge Cake

– Red Velvet Cake

– Marble Cake

– Chocolate / Fudge Cake Single Slices

– Yellow / Caramel Cake Single Slices

– Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake

– Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake

– Raspberry Cake

– Party Baloon Cake

For all those who require more information about the relevant UPC codes, they can consult it here.

In all, the items in question were available for purchase in stores in nearly 30 US states. In addition, according to the statement states where items were sold include: South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah. In light of the above, Anyone with the items listed here should dispose of them immediately.

As a side note worth mentioning, there have been some notable Kroger recalls this month. For instance: About 100,000 pounds of chicken were recalled at Trader Joe and Kroger because it could be contaminated with foreign materials.

For more information: Users with questions about the Kroger recall can contact the company at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday. The line is open from 8:00 a.m. M. At 12:00 a. M. EST, and Saturdays and Sundays, 8:00 a.m. M. At 9:30 p. M. EST.

