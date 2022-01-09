01/09/2022



.

A fire registered this Sunday in a building in the Bronx of New York left at least 19 deadAccording to local media, information has not yet been made official by the authorities, who have anticipated that several deaths are expected.

According to the newspaper ‘New York Post’ and the television network ABC7, which cite police sources, among the 19 fatalities there are nine children.

Meanwhile, New York Fire Department Chief Dan Nigro told reporters thate there are at least 63 injured and several deaths are expected, while the mayor of the city, Eric Adams, assured that today is one of the most devastating fires in the recent history of the Big Apple.

More than 200 troops mobilized

“The figures are horrible”, Adams said at a news conference at the scene. The fire it was declared in a duplex located on the second of the 19 floors of the building and the smoke spread very quickly throughout the property, in a very unusual way, the fire chief explained.

Nigro assured that rescue teams found victims on every floor, Most of them as a result of inhalation of fumes, many of them in very serious condition and which were transferred to various hospitals.

More than 200 personnel participated in the fire extinguishing tasks, the origin of which is unknown, according to the city’s Fire Department (FDNY).

In images distributed by various media and on social networks, many people, including children, could be seen being treated by emergency teams.