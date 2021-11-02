Welcome to the 6:30 am news digest on ComputerHoy.com. The technological news of the last hours, in headlines and linked, so that you can expand the information you need.
As of 2023, all big tech companies will have to pay a minimum of 15% tax in all the countries where they operate, no matter where they are headquartered.
After 9 years, Tesla begins to open its Superchargers to cars of other brands. It has 25,000 spread all over the world.
Yesterday we also published complete analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 11T phones, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Do not miss them!
Technological news
The G20 approves raising taxes on all the big tech companies, but we will surely pay it ourselves. Read the news
The new 5D disk format stores 500 TB of data in the size of a CD. Read the news
For the first time, Tesla lets other brands of cars use its Superchargers. Read the news
Mobile phones
The pioneer brand of folding screen phones has Royole FlexPai 3 ready, with a very different design. Read the news
Xiaomi 11T, one of the best mobiles you can buy for less than 500 euros. Read our analysis and opinion
How do iPhone 13 photo styles work? Read the report
What does the Motorola Edge 20 Pro provide? We tell you the good and the bad in our complete analysis and opinion
Computers and tablets
The new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop with a tablet on the keyboard is filtered. Read the news
How to run old programs in Windows 10 and Windows 11. Read the tutorial
What is the difference between 192.168 0.1 and 192.168 1.1? Read the tutorial
Lifestyle
Apple’s new Beats Fit Pro headphones also debut new 3D spatial audio. Read the news
This is Mercadona’s new product that is driving social networks crazy. Read the news
Leisure and gaming
Marvel could bet on animes in future projects. Read the news
The Book of Boba Fett, the spin-off of the Mandalorian, premieres its first trailer. Read the news
Control, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dragon Age Inquisition and six other free games with Prime Gaming. Read the news
Motor
These are the main changes of the DGT that will arrive in the coming weeks on our roads, and that is how they affect you. Read the news
Everything we know for now about the electric Porsche Cayman 2023. Read the news
Why you have to choose the mask well when taking the driving test. Read the news
The curiosities of the day
Things that hostesses want you to know and don’t dare to tell you. Read the news
This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!