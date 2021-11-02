Welcome to the 6:30 am news digest on ComputerHoy.com. The technological news of the last hours, in headlines and linked, so that you can expand the information you need.

As of 2023, all big tech companies will have to pay a minimum of 15% tax in all the countries where they operate, no matter where they are headquartered.

After 9 years, Tesla begins to open its Superchargers to cars of other brands. It has 25,000 spread all over the world.

Yesterday we also published complete analysis of the Xiaomi Mi 11T phones, and the Motorola Edge 20 Pro. Do not miss them!

Technological news

The G20 approves raising taxes on all the big tech companies, but we will surely pay it ourselves. Read the news

The new 5D disk format stores 500 TB of data in the size of a CD. Read the news

For the first time, Tesla lets other brands of cars use its Superchargers. Read the news

Mobile phones

The pioneer brand of folding screen phones has Royole FlexPai 3 ready, with a very different design. Read the news

Xiaomi 11T, one of the best mobiles you can buy for less than 500 euros. Read our analysis and opinion

How do iPhone 13 photo styles work? Read the report

What does the Motorola Edge 20 Pro provide? We tell you the good and the bad in our complete analysis and opinion

Computers and tablets

The new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop with a tablet on the keyboard is filtered. Read the news

How to run old programs in Windows 10 and Windows 11. Read the tutorial

What is the difference between 192.168 0.1 and 192.168 1.1? Read the tutorial

Lifestyle

Apple’s new Beats Fit Pro headphones also debut new 3D spatial audio. Read the news

This is Mercadona’s new product that is driving social networks crazy. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

Marvel could bet on animes in future projects. Read the news

The Book of Boba Fett, the spin-off of the Mandalorian, premieres its first trailer. Read the news

Control, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dragon Age Inquisition and six other free games with Prime Gaming. Read the news

Motor

These are the main changes of the DGT that will arrive in the coming weeks on our roads, and that is how they affect you. Read the news

Everything we know for now about the electric Porsche Cayman 2023. Read the news

Why you have to choose the mask well when taking the driving test. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Things that hostesses want you to know and don’t dare to tell you. Read the news

This has been the tech news summary of the day. Have a nice day!