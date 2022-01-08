01/08/2022

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He received a medical exemption to enter Australia after being infected with covid-19 last December, according to his lawyers said this Saturday through a court document.

“The date of the first positive PCR test for covid was recorded on December 16, 2021,” says the document quoted by Australian media.

Djokovic, who is being held in a Melbourne hotel after the Australian authorities revoked his visa for failing to comply with the measures against covid-19, arrived in the oceanic country on Wednesday night with a medical exemption that allowed him to defend his title in the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

“Mr. Djokovic had received, on December 30, 2021, a letter from Tennis Australia’s medical director recording that he had been provided with a ‘medical exemption from covid vaccination’ because he had recently recovered from covid & rdquor ;, the court document notes.

The lawyers point out that “at that time 14 days had passed since the positive PCR test and that the tennis player” had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of covid-19 “in the previous 72 hours.

The legal team of Djokovic He appealed last Thursday the decision of the authorities to revoke his visa upon arrival in Australia and the Federal Circuit Court will hold a hearing next Monday to decide if the world’s number one is deported.

The arrival in Australia of the Serbian tennis player, who has never wanted to reveal if he was vaccinated, caused a wave of indignation in the oceanic country that requires travelers to have the complete schedule of the vaccine against covid-19 or a valid medical exemption to enter to the country.

The Australian Prime Minister, Scott MorrisonHe assured after the revocation of the visa that “there are no special cases. The rules are the rules.”

The vaccine is mandatory to enter Australia, but there are temporary exemptions for people who have “a serious medical condition”, who cannot be vaccinated because they have contracted covid-19 in the previous six months or have had an adverse reaction to the drug, Between other reasons.