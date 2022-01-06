01/06/2022 at 10:48 CET

Valentina raffio

The people already vaccinated against covid-19 they already know when you will be able to receive the booster dose in Spain. It will be from the fourth week of your recovery. The change of protocol has been made public by the Ministry of Health in the latest update of the document ‘Vaccination strategy against covid-19 in Spain’.

This last modification on the delivery of the third doses affects the people under 65 who have already received a complete vaccination schedule in the last six months (in the case of Pfizer and Moderna) or in the last three months in the case of Janssen or AstraZeneca) and who have contracted a covid-19 infection after this period. In both cases, an mRNA vaccine will be given as a booster dose (Pfizer or Moderna).

According to the latest update of the Ministry of Health, the protocol is applicable to all people “with a history of symptomatic or asymptomatic infection” by coronavirus. Also in the case of self-diagnosed through antigen tests. This same recommendation also applies in the case of healthcare personnel, as reflected in the latest update of the vaccination sector plan. The document considers as the only exception to this rule the case of residents in centers for the elderly, as well as highly dependent persons and people with very high-risk conditions.

At this time, as was done at the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the delivery of third doses is available according to age groups and ranges. Right now, in most of the autonomous health communities, nursing home workers, teachers and ‘essential personnel’ you can already make an appointment for your booster dose. The call also includes the population over 40 years old who has received his full vaccination schedule more than six months ago (in case the time is shorter, in fact, the protocol foresees to allow this interval to pass). As announced by the health authorities, the appeal will be expanded in the coming weeks to other age groups.

Third dose campaign

Right now, according to the latest balance of the Ministry of Health, around 80% of the Spanish population has a complete guideline against covid-19 and 84% have at least one dose against the virus. The booster doses have already been delivered to 88% of those over 70 years of age, 78% of people between 60 and 69 years old, 36% of the 50-59 age group, and 18% of the 40-year-old group and 49 years. Finally, it is also calculated that un 63% of those vaccinated with Janssen (who once only received one dose of this formula) have received a booster dose to build their immunity levels. In total, it is estimated that in Spain there are already 14,918,066 people who have received this extra puncture to protect against the virus.