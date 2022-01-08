01/08/2022 at 08:14 CET

Controversial statements by the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The president “attacks” the countries that are administering a fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 and has demanded “to end the inequality of last year.”

“At the current speed, 109 countries in the world will not be able to meet the goal of having 70 percent of their population vaccinated by mid-2022. The essence of the disparity is that some countries are proceeding with a fourth vaccination, while others have not even been able to vaccinate their health workers, “Tedros denounced, adding that” we must close the inequalities of last year. “

“Booster after booster, these few countries will not end the pandemic as long as there are millions of unimmunized people in the rest of the world,” recalled the director general of the WHO. “We must find another way to proceed in the short term, sharing the vaccines that are produced, although this was not the case in 2021,” he lamented.

On the occasion of the new year, Tedros has called on world leaders to “start over” and commit to the campaign to vaccinate 70 percent of the world’s population by July 2022.

It has also asked to ensure that the innovative treatments are available in all countries. “To leave the most acute part of the pandemic behind, highly effective tools must be shared with all the countries of the world,” he reiterated.

“Vaccine inequality kills”

In this sense, the leader of the United Nations health agency has added that, while some countries have managed to continue with their vaccination programs, “many do not have the essential elements that richer countries have.”

“Vaccine inequality kills and destroys jobs, and undermines economic recovery,” has sentenced Tedros, who has recalled that, as long as equity is not achieved, new variants will continue to appear in countries with low vaccination rates.

Thus, it has shown that Ómicron “It seems to be less serious than Delta, especially for those vaccinated”, but has clarified that “this does not mean that it should be categorized as mild, because it continues to kill people and produce hospitalizations.”

In fact, he has continued, the “Tsunami of cases is so overwhelming that health systems are overloaded”. “Hospitals do not have enough staff to face this burden, which does not prevent avoidable deaths, not only from Covid, but from other ailments,” Tedros warned.