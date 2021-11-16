11/16/2021 at 13:10 CET

.

The sale of the Christmas Lottery has recovered its prepandemic levels until mid-November, especially at the window, after a “bad” first part of the year, According to several Valencian administrations, one of which used up in just two hours the number that coincides with the date of the eruption of the La Palma volcano.

This office, the administration number 31 of València (Santa Pepa, located in the central avenue María Cristina), received almost 200 calls on the same day of the eruption of the volcano, on September 19, and in two hours the number for the draw for the Gordo and the Children’s Day was exhausted, as confirmed by its manager, Javier Muñoz, to ..

This Valencian administration had ten tenths for Christmas and 170 for the Lottery of the Child, that have been sold to individuals. It is one of the two lottery sales offices in Spain that had number 19,921 together with another administration in Terrassa (Barcelona).

2019 levels exceeded

Lottery dispatches have recovered their 2019 sales, an increase that is noticeable above all in physical sales at the window and in Fallas collectives, after a 2020 with limitations in the capacity of the establishments and with the spirits turned off by the coronavirus .

The sale “has become quite savvy”, people arrive “very excited” and “have recovered their dreams” and since October you can see queues at certain times of the day at the doors that in some cases occupy three streets adjacent to the office, as Rafael Sanchis, from Lotería Manises, tells ., which has been distributing prizes for twelve consecutive years and last year sold five big (the second, two quarters and two fifths of the Gordo de Navidad and the first and second prize of the Child).

To account for the differences compared to last year, Sanchis explains that this year they keep all the windows, five, compared to the three that could be opened in 2020, and the hours are uninterrupted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Likewise, due to the restrictions and the evolution of covid-19, physical sales registered a considerable decrease and the internet channel increased (30% in his case), circumstances that they were repeated in all administrations.

“It is returning to normal” both at the box office and in company reservations and in online orders and the levels of 2019 will be equalized, as coincides Fernando Bustamante, manager of Lotería Bello, in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de València.

Also Inés García, from the Santa Catalina administration, exposes “the joy” of the people when it comes to buying, which is reflected in the sales made since September and, in fact, Ramiro Gómez, from La Purísima, on Avenida del Oeste, has had to request a third consignment to have “all the endings and satisfy the clientele”.

According to Gómez, the sale has re-emerged from the summer, also among tourists who have returned to see each other in the city after the worst months of the pandemic; after a “bad” first semester, administrations depend on the Christmas campaign to recover from “the expenses and taxes of a bad exercise”.

For law firms, each time this campaign represents a higher percentage of the income for the entire year, around half, than added to the draw for El Niño far exceeds 50% of sales of the whole year.

At this time, some administrations assure that they are already in sales higher than the same dates of 2019 and, in the case of number 39 of Valencia, at the window the increase reaches 15 or 20% and on the internet it has multiplied by two with respect to last year, has assured its responsible, José Manuel Iborra.

Participations

Compared to 2020, the interest of the associations for the sale of shares has been growing this year. With some Fallas in its minimum expression and the headquarters of the groups closed (from retirees to sports teams), in 2020 sales were lost that have now recovered.

In 2020 the groups stopped making shares and “at most” they sold a few tickets, a situation that this year has turned around and “everyone is selling more.” You can see the financing needs in the lottery sale, Ramiro Gómez has assured.

According to Iborra, companies that switched to buying “online” last year have preferred the traditional and have made physical purchases, but also there are those who find shopping online very comfortable and they have consolidated the operations through this channel.

The star numbers

The number with the date of the eruption of the La Palma volcano has aroused the interest of many buyers and, according to Sanchis, many buyers called asking his administration for Manises get it for him.

In addition to 19,921, the dates of births or weddings and the ends in 13, 15 or 69 are the most demanded numbers, as well as the endings in 20 and 21 in reference to the year and 14,320 of the beginning of the pandemic, although it is the 13 “the most requested by far and the most sold”, certifies Inés García.