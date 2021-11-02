11/02/2021 at 16:03 CET

EP

The Civil Guard 2.8 tons of cannabis have been seized in Zafarraya (Granada), a drug that the owner cultivated with a license for industrial hemp and that was discovered because the investigated advertised its sale online.

As reported by this armed body in a statement, this drug seizure occurred after agents discovered that the owner of an industrial hemp plantation He had manipulated the plants so that they had buds without having the authorization of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products.

In this operation, the Civil Guard has investigated a 35-year-old man with a history as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health by cultivation and manufacture of narcotic substances.

The Civil Guard discovered that The researcher offered through an internet page hemp buds with a percentage of less than 0.2% THC, which is the legal limit so that they are not considered a narcotic substance.

The investigations led the agents to about huge drying rooms located in Zafarraya in which the investigated had 2,800 kilos of hemp buds to dry based on an authorization for the planting and cultivation of industrial hemp for textile purposes.

Nevertheless, had handled, cleaned, selected and stored the flowering tops of these plants, which can only be males and, therefore, cannot develop buds, without the authorization of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products.

The hemp buds have been intervened and brought to justice.

This operation is part of an operation that the Civil Guard is developing at the national level against the illegal cultivation of marijuana, Operation Miller.