Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, both players of the Golden State Warriors of the United States National Basketball Association (NBA), reported today that they will collect part of their salaries in bitcoin (BTC). “Excited to take part of my bitcoin paycheck thanks to Cash App,” they announced on Twitter.

Thompson, who had not played since 2019, reappeared yesterday contributing 17 points in the Warriors’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, showing that he has recovered optimally from his injuries. The escort accompanied his return to action with the announcement that he is now a bitcoiner.

NBA players have decided to collect part of their salary in bitcoin, following in the footsteps of other recognized figures in the world of professional sports. As reported by CriptoNoticias last year, one of them is Sean Culkin, the first in the NFL to collect his full salary in bitcoin.

Before Culkin, in 2020, Russel Okung, a Carolina Panthers player, got an agreement whereby he would receive a part of his salary in the largest cryptocurrency on the market.

Thompson and Iguodala may be the first NBA players to embrace the pioneering cryptocurrency, and others will surely follow suit to, from the boards take the leap that will turn them into bitcoiners.

Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, the NBA players who are now bitcoiners. Source: Twitte @andre.

Bitcoin is an NBA star

Bitcoin can be considered as the new star of the NBA since during the past year it took important steps in the scenarios where the best basketball in the world is played.

One of these steps was taken by the Washington Wizards team, which competes in these instances, which is now funded by crypto exchange FTX US.

However, it was Coinbase, one of the largest exchanges in the United States, that officially became the first cryptocurrency-related company to join the NBA last October.

On the other hand, the exchange Crypto.com acquired the rights to the Taples Arena – home of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers – for what is now called Crypto.com Arena. The name change occurred recently and will last for the entire 2022 season, after which the contract will expire (although it may be renewed).

