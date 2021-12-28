TiendaCrypto partnered with Clik Aparts and WGW Developers in Argentina, two real estate companies, so that their users can buy a house, apartment or other property with bitcoin (BTC) and a few other cryptocurrencies. This was announced by the exchange this week on Twitter.

“Any property of Click Aparts and WGW Developers is available for sale against crypto,” said Federico Goldberg, CEO of TiendaCrypto exchange, in the statement. This implies those that are for sale right now, as well as the next ones they have from now on.

The CEO of TiendaCrypto explained that transactions with bitcoin to make a real estate purchase are simpler, cheaper and faster to do them through the bank. In addition, he assured that the process “can be carried out 24 hours a day without having to be tied to bank hours.”

“We want to offer our clients one more option so that they can operate with their cryptocurrencies. It is a proposal that will allow them to access the Real Estate world ”. Federico Goldberg, CEO of TiendaCrypto

The purchase of properties in Argentina with bitcoin will grow, believes TiendaCrypto

Goldberg estimated that, according to him, this form of payment “will grow over time.” In Argentina, recently MercadoLibre and real estate agency Oslo Properties also began accepting purchases of apartments, houses and other properties with bitcoin. This is something that, in other parts of the world, such as Panama as reported by CriptoNoticias, has already become fashionable.

Clik Aparts and WGW Developers joins the initiative that allows buying houses, apartments and other properties with bitcoin. Source: Alena Darmel / pexels.com

The procedure consists of sending the cryptocurrencies from TiendaCrypto to the real estate account that is also within the platform. Next, the seller can keep the funds in cryptocurrencies or convert them to dollars and transfer it to your bank. The cost of conversion is borne by the buyer.

TiendaCrypto’s agreement with Clik Aparts and WGW Developers allows buy properties with the two largest cryptocurrencies on the market: bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). In addition, they can be made with four stablecoins, that is, stable digital currencies that are equal to the value of the dollar, without having volatility. These are Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), Binance USD (BUSD), and DAI.