In January 2009, the SDXC specification was passed allowing MicroSD cards to reach 2 TB of storage, a hypothetical maximum at the time. Now, 12 years later, we still don’t see them.

Some believe that microSD cards are numbered in the world of mobile phones, if they are not already dead. And this is bad news for that market since, historically, smartphones have been its best customers.

For example, when Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 series earlier this year without support for MicroSD cards, many certified the end of such cards, because if one of the largest manufacturers of SD cards does not support them in their phones, what future can it be? to give?

Luckily for them, they don’t just live off smartphones. As the SD Association recalls, MicroSD has a bright future in all of these markets.: action cameras, drones, car multimedia systems, portable consoles, surveillance camera systems, virtual reality headsets, etc.

Despite this bright future predicted by those responsible for card storage technology, the reality is that large-capacity MicroSDs are barely out. For example, 1TB cards represent only 0.3% of the world’s memory card demand.

Which means that if 1TB cards represent only 0.3% of the demand the remaining 99.7% of the market is satisfied with cards of 512GB or less.

In this scenario, it is normal for manufacturers to focus only on capabilities that do have an outlet. If the terabyte only accounts for 0.3% of sales, What percentage would the 2 TB cards have? Practically zero.

Also, as explained in Android Authority the cost would probably be outrageously high. If higher-quality 1TB microSD cards cost $ 400, a 2TB version of the same card would cost $ 600 or more.

According to the American media, MicroSD manufacturing companies when it comes to selling large capacity cards prefer that customers directly choose large capacity SSD drives, which are cheaper and have much more outlet on the market.

In short, 2TB microSD cards do not exist because nobody asks for them. It’s that simple.