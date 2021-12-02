In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With this Amazfit GTS 2 Mini watch you can go out to do sports and forget the charger at home thanks to its autonomy of 14 days.

As for smart watches, the reality is that you don’t have to spend a lot of money if you want basic functions such as sports tracking or knowing how many steps you have taken today or the calories you have burned.

The smartwatch Amazfit GTS 2 mini is an example of it. A very capable little watch with great autonomy that is currently on sale on Amazon for 76.41 euros.

With an AMOLED panel, SpO2 and a battery life of practically two weeks, the mini version of the GTS 2 has little to envy the competition, especially for the price it has.

This is the cheap watch from Amazfit with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, which is perfect for easy viewing of the screen in direct sunlight. It also has custom dials, a very light and thin design.

Among its intelligent functions is that of the monitoring of heart rate and blood oxygen level, sleep monitoring, menstrual cycle monitoring and even stress monitoring.

To do sport can follow up to 70 different kinds of activitiesincluding outdoors like running, biking, hiking, or even swimming in open water. In addition, it has GPS for outdoor monitoring.

The autonomy of these types of watches is a vital function. Although some high-end have to be charged every day or every two or three days, Amazfit GTS 2 mini has a battery of up to 14 days or 7 days with intense use.

Smart watches are a good substitute for the mobile when you perform tasks that prevent you from handling it. Let’s take a look at the best GPS watches, ideal for running and other physical activities.

Not bad for a watch so light and thin that it always goes well with everything and that you can also change the strap. Its price is 99 euros, but on Amazon it is now at 76.41 euros.

You can also get on sale the Amazfit GTS 2. This watch differs in that it has 90 sports tracking and the screen is larger. It is available in AliExpress for 79.20 euros and with shipping from Spain.

