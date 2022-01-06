In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have a new phone and want to get the most out of it, here are accessories that you will like.

If you just got a new mobile as a gift or have bought it for yourself, congratulations on your new smartphone. After configuring it and leaving it to your liking, begin the task of obtaining accessories to improve its functions.

In this list you will find a lot of very useful accessories that everyone can buy and take advantage of. From chargers, cables, car adapters or even watches and auruclares.

These products are mostly compatible with Android mobiles and iPhone, although we will tell you exactly which device it corresponds to.

A very small and fast charger: Anker PowerPort III

Anker PowerPort III

Noise-canceling headphones: Huawei FreeBuds 4i

Huawei FreeBuds 4i at Amazon

Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone Users: 3rd Generation AirPods

Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

Noise-canceling over-ear headphones: SoundCore Life Q30

Active noise canceling Bluetooth over-ear headphones, transparent sound mode, and 40-hour battery with fast charging.

Sports headphones: SoundPeats S5

SoundPeats S5 at Amazon

Smartwatch for Android: Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on Amazon

Smartwatch for iPhone: Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE at Amazon

Wireless charger: Yootech

Yootech wireless charger

Wireless charger for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch: Belkin Boost UP

Belkin Boost UP on AmazonBelkin Boost UP on Macnificos

To hold the mobile with one hand: PopSocket PopGrip Basic

PopSocket PopGrip Basic

MicroSD card to increase its capacity: SanDisk Extreme 128GB

128GB SanDisk Extreme

Charger for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 with MagSafe: ESR HaloLock

ESR HaloLock on Amazon

Compact portable battery: Anker PowerCore Slim 10000

Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 at Amazon

Large capacity battery: Charmast 23,800mAh

23800mAh Charmast Power Bank

Car charger: UGREEN 24W

UGREEN car charger on Amazon

3-in-1 cable with USB-C, microUSB and Lightning: Raviad

Raviad 3-in-1 Cable at Amazon

Weather Resistant Outdoor Speaker: JBL Charge 5

JBL Charge 5 at Amazon

Stabilizer for mobiles: DJI OM 4 SE

DJI OM 4 on Amazon

Portable photo printer: Kodak Step

Kodak Step on Amazon

Controller for mobile games (Android and iPhone): GameSir T4 Pro

GameSir T4 Pro at Amazon

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.