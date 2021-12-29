12/29/2021 at 12:27 CET

We talk about the benefits of reading and we propose 20 books to read with your children.

Reading is a great purpose for this year that begins. As the teacher told us Jaume centelles In this presentation, “6 minutes of concentrated reading reduces stress, the heart rate slows and muscle tension relaxes. Doing a shared reading with your children is a good gift that you can give them. It’s about opening the door, stepping into the book, and traveling through all the worlds & rdquor ;.

one.- The little white rabbit, by Xosé Ballesteros and Óscar Villán

A little white rabbit whose house has been robbed by a huge goat is looking for friends to help him get it back, but no one wants to do it out of fear, least of all the smallest animal you can imagine. An illustrated story that reminds us that little ones can do great things.

two.- So i love you, by Gabriela Keselman and Lucía Serrano Guerrero

A very colorful illustrated story that shows the little ones the meaning of unconditional love and unconditional support that unites us forever. A book to read with tissues because of how exciting it is.

3.- Pink Monsterby Olga de Dios

Pink Monster does not fit into his environment without colors and does not feel accepted, so he decides to travel to another place where diversity is experienced as a wealth. This illustrated album accumulates international awards and has given rise to many other stories starring its characters. A true song to the search for our identity and our freedom.

4.- Swimmer, by Leo Lionni

Nadarin is a small fish whose schoolmates have been eaten by a huge black fish. Alone, he decides to travel the ocean in search of new companions and stand up to the big fish. An illustrated story that takes us through beautiful landscapes of the seabed to show us that, when we come together, we are capable of overcoming the greatest obstacles.

5.- I will kill monsters for youby Santi Balmes and Lyona

Martina cannot sleep thinking that monsters live under her bed in her terrifying world of monsters walking upside down and that one day they might take her with them. On the other side of the ground, Anitram, a monster girl, is also afraid that the humans will one day take her to their world. One day Martina and Anitram meet and understand that we fear what we do not know.

6.- The zebra Camila, by Marisa Núñez and Óscar Villán

One day, the little zebra Camila loses her stripes because of the wind. Very sad, Camila receives the help of many animals to decorate her body with original stripes of many colors. A story with many repetitions that reminds us of the value of optimism and solidarity.

7.- The color monsterby Ana Llenas

A well-known story with which we learn the importance of naming our emotions. The Color Monster does not know what is wrong with him, he is in a mess, and thanks to the story he is putting a name and order to his emotions.

8.- Inés upside downby Anita Jeram

Inés wakes up one day very angry, she wants to do everything the other way around. Her parents will bet on accompanying her in a creative and positive way. A very appropriate book to talk about tantrums and conflicts with the little ones.

9.- Almostby Peter H. Reynolds

Ramón loves to paint, but gives up when his older brother criticizes his drawings and tries to find a perfection that he cannot find. But his little sister has a lesson to teach him to keep doing what he loves and looking at the world with creativity.

10.- The autumn of the curmudgeon treeby Jordi Sierra i Fabra

A tree located in the middle of the street lives its lowest hours: it longs for the times when everything around it was forest and the neighbors on the street annoyed it. All this makes him in such a bad mood that he ends up getting sick and about to be cut down. But the residents of the street return the joy to him by underlining how important his presence is to them. A book that reminds us that we all need affection and that without it we become curmudgeonly or sick.

eleven.- Stories to feelby Begoña Ibarrola

A compilation of stories that tell us about different emotions and help us understand our emotional world. The stories are grouped by emotions and allow us to reflect together on when we have felt this way, why the characters have felt this way or how we would change the story.

12.- & Mldr; attacks, by Alejandro Fernández de las Peñas and Olga de Dios

In this family, there is a calendar of attacks in the kitchen & mldr; kisses, tears, tickles, hugs, pampering & mldr; Each day of the week has its own attack. A book that invites us to enjoy small gestures to create a good family atmosphere and live moments of tenderness and fun together.

13.- Girls Are Warriors: 25 Rebels Who Changed the World, by Irene Cívico and Sergio Parra and Goodnight stories for rebellious girls, by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo

Two compilations of life stories of great women that barely appear in history books but who revolutionized it: Ada Lovelace, the first programmer, Rosa Parks, promoter of the movement against racial segregation in the United States, Mary Shelley, the creator of Frankestein , Frida Khalo, the great Mexican artist, Janne Goodall, the defender of chimpanzees … are some of the protagonists whose lives will remind us of the importance of women in history.

14.- The cloud factoryby Jordi Sierra i Fabra

A hymn to creativity and imagination as engines to improve the world that has as a setting a factory of clouds, always black, white or gray, but that suddenly begin to come out of all colors.

fifteen.- Matildaby Roald Dahl

Matilda is a girl with a powerful gift and passion for books who lives in a family that despises her. After insisting a lot, she gets her parents to take her to a school whose principal mistreats children and whose teacher, Miss Honey, is nice to children. One day, Matilda discovers that she has powers and decides to use them to save the children and the teacher from the evil headmistress. A book with which Roald Dahl defends the rights of children and criticizes the cruelty with which they are often treated.

16.- Momoby Michael Ende

Momo is an orphan girl who lives in an amphitheater and whom everyone appreciates because she knows how to listen and in her presence everything flows. Until some men in gray arrive in town willing to scam adults by promising to save them time. When adults fall into the trap, they begin to live under stress, they do not have time to chat, to enjoy the present or to play. Only Momo can stand up to these time thieves. A book that criticizes consumerism, our stressful lives in search of economic value and our disconnection with childhood and the present.

17.- The Harry Potter booksby JK Rowling

A child without parents who lives abused by his uncles and his cousin is the protagonist of this fantastic saga that does not need much introduction. Their author went from bankruptcy practice to world fame with these books, and thousands of children, adolescents and even adults have been captivated by this magical universe presented in eight lengthy, well-written books.

18.- The little Princeby Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

A hymn to childhood creativity, this book tells the story of an aviator who meets a boy in the middle of the desert who claims to come from another planet and asks him to draw a lamb. If you know that what looks like a hat may actually be a snake that has swallowed an elephant, you will surely like to share this story with your older children.

19.- Wonder (August’s lesson)by RJ Palacio

We already talked about the book and the film adaptation here. A book that puts us in the shoes of several children and that focuses on telling the story of August, a child who suffers from a malformation of his face and who joins school for the first time at age 10. A story that vaccinates us against bullying and reminds us that we all have something special.

twenty.- Mafaldaby Quino

A rebellious, idealistic girl with solid values, who reflects on the way the world works, yearns for peace and questions adults. This is Mafalda, the protagonist of many comic strips that, if we read with our children, will invite us to debate on social values ​​and have fun with some of her occurrences.