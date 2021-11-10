11/10/2021 at 17:15 CET

The data, collected in the study ‘As the Spain emptied fills his time on the Internet ‘ has served so that both the general secretary for the Demographic Challenge, Francesc Boya, and the executive director of the aforementioned company, Fernando Ojeda, have highlighted the importance of the digital divide for life in rural areas. Both have presented, in an online meeting with the media, the study, whose main conclusion is that lhe digital divide deprives many people who live in small towns in rural Spain of the same life and business opportunities.

“The frequency of Internet access is intensive and daily in the national average, while in the rural world it is less, and the digital divide is very pronounced in the elderly in empty Spain,” explained Ojeda.

“However, it must be said that the solution is there. It is the satellite internet, to which we dedicate ourselves & rdquor;Ojeda added before saying that this internet access, today, can be carried out at a good speed and price in rural areas.

“The report highlights the imbalance between the territories in terms of the opportunities offered by the internet & rdquor ;, acknowledged Boya, who recalled the commitment that 95% of the Spanish population reach broadband internet next year, and that 100% have the same access in the coming years.

Optical fiber

“We must differentiate between the right to have internet at a good speed and price, from the right to have fiber. 5% of the rural population will not be able to have fiber, but they will have the internet, thanks to satellite technology, that it can also cover the transit from the current situation to the objective that 100% of the Spanish population has access to broadband & rdquor ;, Ojeda insisted.

The study, which is based on a sample of 10,000 surveys in 2020 of people over 14 years of age, and uses data from the AIMC (Association for Media Research), indicates that sOnly 23% of the population of small rural towns has access to fiber optics, compared to double in the measure of the country.

What’s more, the inhabitants of empty Spain connect 10% less than the Spanish average, and half of the rural population bought through the internet in 2020, while in the rest of the country 60% did.

In addition, 67% of the rural population uses the internet to access social networks, compared to 74% of the total population, the study also points out, which reflects similar habits of Internet use in the empty population of Spain compared to those of the urban population in the younger population, but an important gap the higher the age of the Username.