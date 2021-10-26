10/26/2021

On at 11:01 CEST

EP

The Civil Guard develops this Tuesday a macro-operation against drug trafficking with nine registries in the Almeria municipalities of La Mojonera, Vícar, El Ejido and Roquetas de Mar.

A total of 200 agents remain deployed from 06.00 hours in an action against an alleged network dedicated to introducing large amounts of hashish from Morocco along the coast of Almería, Granada and Murcia.

The macro-operation includes nine domiciliary searches in the four municipalities of the Poniente de Almería region that are being carried out with judicial authorization, sources of the investigation have informed Europa Press.

Nine arrested in Seville

On the other hand, the National Police has “completely” dismantled the clan of ‘Los Rilones’ after a new operation deployed in the Santa Isabel neighborhood (Esquina del Gato), in San Juan de Aznalfarache (Seville), in which nine people have been arrested, including the leader of this criminal network, who are accused of crimes of drug trafficking and illicit association.

In a press release, the Police reported this Tuesday that, in the operation, eight searches have been carried out in homes in the San Juan neighborhood, specifically, in the Uruguay, Argentina and Doctor Fleming streets. Searches that have culminated in the discovery of 64 grams of “extremely high purity” cocaine, 221 grams of hashish, 2,680 euros in cash, three precision balances, as well as ten knives of prohibited cataloging, as well as a simulated firearm.

Investigations suggest that those arrested were allegedly engaged in the sale of narcotic substances through the retail of cocaine, heroin, pollen and hashish resin. With this new police operation, there are already three operations carried out in this neighborhood of San Juan de Aznalfarache during the last two weeks to dismantle the clans dedicated to drug trafficking, the Police recalled.

At police deployment Agents from the Prevention and Reaction Unit (UPR) specialized in the entry and security of real estate have participated, and who are usually in charge of guaranteeing security in the troubled San Juan neighborhood, being supported by two teams from the canine Guides unit.