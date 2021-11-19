A Chinese company that has only been in the electric vehicle sector for four years promises to have achieved a charge so fast that with just 5 minutes we would have a range of 200 km.

Electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng Motors today unveiled its fourth electric vehicle at the Guangzhou International Motor Show, China.

This new electric SUV called Xpeng G9 is the one who has taken all the flashes and with good reason, as we will now see.

Xiaopeng, also known as XPeng Motors, sand ranks as one of China’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers, with three vehicles currently on the market, although its entry into the sector began in 2018 (they have been less time than Tesla, for example).

According to a press release the XPeng G9 has been created from the ground up to be sold internationally, so it complies with the C-NCAP and E-NCAP five-star safety design standards, as well as the EU WVTA vehicle certification standards.

Among the highlights, the G9 will be the first electric vehicle to use XPeng’s X-Pilot 4.0 ADAS. This proprietary driver assistance technology works from starting the EV to parking, which is a further step towards fully autonomous driving in the future.

The G9 will be based on XPeng’s new X-EEA 3.0 architecture, a proprietary platform for electric vehicles that integrates hardware, software and communications. The manufacturer said the new SUV will be able to receive firmware updates over the air (FOTA) in just 30 minutes.

XPeng also states that the G9 will be able to charge up to 200 km of autonomy in five minutes, with a maximum energy efficiency of more than 95%.

Additionally, the company is launching Lightweight 480 kW high-voltage overload batteries with 670 A + flow capacity and IP67 protection, to offer a safer and more comfortable load.

Yes indeed, XPeng left out many of the commonly shared specifications, so we should take with tweezers everything that the manufacturer has sold us so far (battery size, equipment levels, autonomy estimates, price …)

More details are sure to come to light as the new G9 gets closer to production. Sources familiar with the company say it could start manufacturing sometime in the third quarter of 2022.