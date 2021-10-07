(CNN) – Musical hats, shirts that help you stay in shape. What was once science fiction has now become cybernetic fact.

The good news is that refined designs mean that today it is possible to look chic (rather than geeky) using the latest inventions.

If you are from a mobile, look at the photos here

Take a look at the Polo Tech Shirt from Ralph Lauren.

It was first worn by all the ball boys at this year’s US Open and it would look good in any hotel gym.

What’s so smart about it?

A conductive band with biosensitive fibers under your chest that detects your heart rate and data about your breathing, plus the built-in magic records every step you take and every calorie you burn.

The Polo Tech Shirt will be available in 2015 and transmits the data in real time to the app on your smartphone or tablet.

The Apple Watch will be one of the most anticipated gadgets of 2015 and will bring the computer to your wrist.

You can download your boarding pass and flight itinerary, store photos, and check the weather forecast while checking thermostats, locks, and lights at home.

Naturally, you can access your email and your favorite travel apps.

Top travel “apps”

Apps will be even more integrated into travel experiences next year.

Next year will revolve around the speed at which you can get on a plane with a minimum of planning, without using a computer or a travel agent.

Imagine booking a last minute trip straight from your wrist.

It takes just 10 seconds to book a hotel for the same day with the Hotel Tonight app. (Of course you still have to spend time deciding which hotel you want to stay at.)

Launched in 2014, Flight Tonight monitors available round-trip flights departing from your preferred airport. If a flight is delayed, apps like TripIt Pro can assure you of an alternate flight. It’s also one of the many apps that have alerts when your ideal window or aisle seat becomes available.

The power to book is now at your fingertips and pit your passengers fight for the best deals.

“Apps” that explore exploration

Apps are also changing the way we explore.

For many people, paper maps are already relics that were forgotten by the popularity of Google maps.

But there is newer and sexier technology on the scene.

Augmented reality apps, such as Yelp’s Monocle or Wikitude, spread out real-world images taken with your mobile device’s camera on digital worlds and tag restaurants, shops, bars, monuments, and attractions.

Wikitude has tons of worlds, such as the Starbucks World, the World Heritage List, Wildlife Parks in Asia and Irish Pubs in the World, so it shows you only those places where you are.

High-tech Google Glass may have a contender next year with Samsung’s Gear Blink. Possible features include an augmented reality app that projects a keyboard into your hand so you can type in mid-air. You don’t need a table.

How about a warm, wireless way to experience music this winter? 1voice developed a beanie with integrated Bluetooth headphones that play music from your portable devices.

It’s the perfect way to listen to your favorite tunes without getting all tangled up.

Of course, there comes a time when you just want to block out all the digital noise.

For those cases, we will soon be able to use the Hush, which will be the world’s first smart earplugs.

They are claimed to filter out unwanted sounds while allowing you to listen in on phone calls or alarms.

Looking smart and traveling smart will be even easier in 2015.