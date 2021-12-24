12/24/2021 at 17:46 CET

Roger Payró

Raúl de Tomás will hardly forget 2021. In all probability it can be classified as the best year of his sports career At 27 he has reached a football maturity with which Espanyol rubs their hands. Every day that passes they remain more than justified the 22.5 million euros -The highest investment in its history- that it paid to Benfica in January 2020. In two weeks it will be two years. The bitter taste with which he began his stage by not being able to avoid relegation to Second have been compensated with the excellent level shown in the silver category and to which it is giving continuity in First, the natural habitat for a footballer of his stature. His recent debut with Spain, the culmination of a dream year.

Arrived with the star band, the Madrid striker never renounced his status and took on the challenge of saving Espanyol. He did not succeed, something that, as he has recognized on several occasions, left him with a “thorn & rdquor; nailed. Raúl has a winning gene that did not allow him to leave the project at the first opportunity. He went down to the mud of Second and with 23 goals – the top gunner in the category – he returned the club to the elite. Only the covid-19 prevented him from being present at La Romareda on the day the promotion was completed, but the previous merits he had made they spoke for themselves.

From the beginning RDT has found himself very comfortable at the club. “I feel very identified with Espanyol, with the family here. One of the things that made me stronger since I arrived was that unit. I work a lot when everyone is together. That is the basis of the success of this club, and it should never be lost & rdquor ;, he expressed at the beginning of last November.

The statements came when his call with Spain was known. It was the first. Quite an honor for him, who also had the reward of be able to debut in the decisive qualifying matches for the Qatar World Cup against Greece and Sweden. It was from the game in both games, an award from Luis Enrique. “An unforgettable day & rdquor;, De Tomás sentenced after its premiere in Hellenic territory.

This season, with eight of the twenty goals for Vicente Moreno’s team, RDT still the offensive mast and the cornerstone of the blue and white project. He is largely responsible for the good start of the League although he has the pending subject, like the rest of his teammates, of improve performance away from the ‘Temple’. Only in Elche did he manage to score. At Mestalla, on the 31st, everyone will have a great opportunity to finish 2021 in the best possible way.