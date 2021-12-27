12/27/2021 at 8:59 PM CET

Robert Lewandowski and the fans of Bayern Munich They will never forget 2021, the year in which the Polish striker established himself as one of the longest-lived and most voracious scorers in history. The Warsaw striker, who turned 33 on 21 August, has scored a whopping 69 goals in 47 official matches for the Bavarian team in 2021.

The best scoring record, well ahead of the two young talents who are called to make a difference in the coming years, Kylian Mbappe (43 goals in 53 games) and Erling Braut Haaland (43 goals in 43 games).

Following the path of Gerd Müller

The present still belongs to Lewandowski. The case of the Pole is worth studying. After winning it all with him Bayern, immersed in what should theoretically be the last blows of his career in the elite, the forward registers the best figures since he signed for the Bavarian entity from the Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

Lewandowski he has scored 30 goals in 25 games so far this season. If he maintains this average, the forward would score more goals than games played for the third consecutive season after signing 48 goals in 40 games last season and 55 goals in 47 games during the 2019-2020 season. The previous courses signed 40 goals in 47 games (2018-2019), 41 in 48 (2017-2018), 43 in 47 (2016-2017), 42 in 51 (2015-2016) and 25 in 49 (2014-2015) .

This consistency and scoring volume have allowed Lewandowski break in a single year a series of records that for decades seemed impossible to break. Most of them, with another legend of the Bayern Munich and of the Bundesliga as the protagonist, Gerd Müller.

Lewandowski he said goodbye to the year by marking before him Wolfsburg his 43rd league goal in 2021. In this way, the Polish international surpassed the mark that Müller had established in 1972, with 42 targets.

You have to go back seven months, to May 22, to remember another milestone in the history of the Bundesliga with the same protagonists. With his goal to Augsburg on the last day, the current ‘9’ of the Bayern broke the record for most goals in a German league season (41), surpassing the mark that Müller established in the 1971-1972 campaign. Fueled by the devastating punch of Lewandowski, the Bavarian team won the German championship last season and this season they will again aspire to all titles.

The Ballon d’Or, a thorn in the middle

The only mole in 2021 Robert Lewandowski It was the bitter second place in the Ballon d’Or, an award that Leo Messi finally raised. The Pole believed he deserved it. Even more so after the 2020 statuette, with the Pole as the great candidate, was deserted due to the pandemic.

TO Lewandowski the elimination of the Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, an eliminatory that precisely could not play due to injury, and the poor role of Poland in the Eurocup. Although the Warsaw striker scored three of his team’s four goals in the tournament, he could not avoid being eliminated in the group stage with two losses and a draw. A thorn stuck.