12/22/2021 at 10:29 CET

MC

The 2021 Christmas Lottery Draw kicks off the Christmas holidays and also the illusion of receiving an economic extra that fixes various aspects of our lives. This Wednesday the children of San Ildefonso will be in charge, from the Royal Theater of Madrid, to distribute luck to all the winners.

And although it seems impossible to get hold of the long-awaited Christmas Lottery Fat, the truth is that one must be prepared to know all the details about how to collect that money that comes so well when you least expect it.

What to do when you win a prize in the Christmas Giveaway?

Although the first thing is to celebrate it with family and friends, do not forget that the tenth winners have an expiration date: three months from the day of the draw.

What’s more, You can only collect your tenth if the amount you have won is less than 2,000 euros. If your prize is this amount or less, you do not have to go to the lottery administration where you bought the tenth, you can receive the estimated amount at any of the points of sale in the commercial network.

In the event that the money is higher than this amount, it will not be worth going to an administration, if not that the correct thing is Go to one of the associated financial entities listed on the State Lottery and Betting website. There it will be necessary to present the DNI and the tenth winner.

Thus, Lottery prizes of less than 2,000 euros can be collected from 6:00 p.m. on the same day, December 22. The Treasury takes 20% of all prizes over 40,000 euros and the March 23 is the last day for collect a tenth prize And yes, it is possible to collect a broken or damaged tenth, but you have to follow a specific process.

After this, you will be able to enjoy the money received with all your relatives and celebrate it in style. To find out -as of this Wednesday- what the winning numbers are, you can do it here. In addition, you can find the answer to all the questions on our Christmas Lottery Frequently Asked Questions page.