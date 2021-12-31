12/31/2021 at 3:35 PM CET

The year 2021 closes with 198 million confirmed global COVID infections in these 12 months, more than double the 83 million in 2020, while the deaths were 3.5 million, 84% more than the 1.9 million of the past year, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The figures, although still very high, show a decrease in lethality of the coronavirus, which was 2.2% in 2020 and 1.7% according to these figures, which the WHO admits are conservative, since the real numbers could be higher due to the many undiagnosed cases and deaths.

In the accumulated of the two years elapsed since the health crisis Beginning with the notification of the first cases in China to the WHO, COVID-19 has registered 281 million confirmed cases and 5.4 million deaths.

The pandemic it is one of the most serious in history, although its figures are still far from those caused by the bubonic plague at various times, or the flu of 1918-20, which caused tens of millions of deaths.

The pandemic is experiencing a wave of exponential increase of positives, believed to be linked to the boom in the omicron variant, with a record 1.3 million infections confirmed on December 29, although this “tsunami of contagions”, as defined by the WHO, it is not accompanied by an increase in deaths.

The year 2021, dedicated on the planet to vaccinating as many people as possible against COVID-19, also ends with 9,150 million of vaccines administered in the world, with which 58% of human beings have received at least one dose, according to data provided by national health networks.

A dozen countries exceed 80% vaccination rates, including United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Spain, China, South Korea, Portugal or CubaAlthough almost a hundred States have not achieved the goal that the WHO had set of achieving a rate of at least 40% in all territories.