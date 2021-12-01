12/01/2021 at 08:58 CET

The Alpine pilot, Fernando Alonso, is the leader in overtaking in the 2021 season with a total of 116 registered in the absence of two rounds to finish the World Cup. His good result in the last Grand Prix, where he finished in third place, did not allow him to make more than two overtaking on the track: Vettel and Raikkonen complete the podium with a total of 115.

The Asturian, who is one of the pilots with more experience in the World Championship, continues to lead the ranking of overtaking in the season, although after the test in Qatar, the distance to his immediate pursuers has narrowed: Finn Raikkonen completed a total of eight overtaking and reduced the gap to just two.

The former Ferrari or McLaren driver will have to perform two level performances in both Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi to secure first place. He is currently in 10th position overall, with a total of 77 points, 17 more than his teammate Ocon..

A historic third place

Alonso finished third in the Qatar Grand Prix after an exuberant performance at the wheel of his Alpine: kept Sergio Pérez’s drive at bay and entered the finish line only behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the two World Cup leaders and title contenders in the last two rounds of the championship.

The Spaniard thus achieved a total of 15 points, his best record since the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he achieved 12. In fact, the driver has scored points in all but six races in 2021: Bahrain, Spain, Monaco, Belgium, Turkey and the United States.