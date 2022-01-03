2021 has been one of the most relevant years for the crypto market. During this period the market has managed to develop a lot, and although there have been very important ups and downs, in general it can be said that it has been a good year.

Already 2021 has concluded and has been recorded as one of the most turbulent years in the history of cryptocurrencies. This has happened because there have been some drastic changes in market standards. For quite some time the market had remained quite static, but the trend definitely changed

At the beginning of 2021 the enthusiasm for cryptocurrency investment was remarkable. Investors of different levels entered the market with the aim of making big profits, but this trend changed a bit after countries like China decided to make regulatory changes against cryptocurrencies.

Now, with a new year that has barely been a few hours long, expectations are quite high and the goal is for the crypto market to continue to be as prosperous as in the past. The thing is, this is probably a hindrance.

Bitcoin continues to lead

Bitcoin is the oldest cryptocurrency in the entire market and continues to lead. This is the cryptocurrency with the most value, but also the most recognized by people, even those who have never invested in cryptocurrencies. The thing is, Bitcoin’s time at the top is likely to be numbered.

Over time, new emerging cryptocurrencies have emerged that are designed and have plans designed to end the hegemony of bitcoin. What happens is that Bitcoin already has the recognition and trust of investors. If we review the historical data we realize that the cryptocurrency from January 1 to mid-April of last year had registered an increase of 120%, positioning itself as the most relevant asset, but this was in 2021, now in 2022 the trend can be reversed.

For a cryptocurrency like bitcoin to continue to be relevant there are different driving factors behind the success. Among them is the growth in the participation of institutional investors who have dedicated themselves to investing large amounts of money in the market. Now more and more companies have begun to accept bitcoin as a payment method and in 2022 this will grow.

In addition, we cannot forget the clear enthusiasm of investors for cryptocurrencies, but especially for bitcoin. A large number of investors have entered the market because for them bitcoin has the ability to resist inflation. The interest in counteracting this situation is closely related to the arrival of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. In the case of the United States, which has applied different economic stimulus plans, but a certain level of inflation has still been generated and with it an increase in prices, a decrease in the quality of life and an increase in user concern.

According to recent data, the current US interest rate has hit an all-time low, thus investing in Bitcoin is performing better. In addition, to this we must add that the bitcoin infrastructure is much faster, gives access to many more people and has made life easier for many users around the world.

Another issue that has greatly benefited bitcoin is that in April of last year Coinbase managed to list on the United States stock market, this was a historical milestone that has marked a before and after in the market and from that moment on They have started to have more recurring and serious conversations about cryptocurrencies.

And although all this is positive, we cannot forget the falls. Bitcoin has performed very well over the past year, but it hasn’t given up on its main feature, violent volatility. In May of last year, bitcoin plummeted 35% after China imposed restrictive regulations, but then rallied in November to a new high.

Although the market is changing, if we look at its behavior in a general way, we realize that it has been a fairly positive year, and the falls are part of the nature of cryptocurrencies, so they will always be present.

The rise of cryptocurrencies meme

It is quite clear that bitcoin has a lot of strength in the market. When this cryptocurrency falls, others of lower value accompany it, but things in the market have been changing. Although for many newbies entering the market one of the first options to choose is bitcoin, the alternatives have been diversifying. Now a new series of “prank” cryptocurrencies have appeared on the market and have become favorites.

In 2021 the number of cryptocurrencies of this type grew considerably. One of the most popular is Dogecoin followed by Shiba Inu. It should be noted that many of these cryptocurrencies memes have origins in viral internet topics, but several have gone from being a joke to being something much more serious.

One of the most relevant cases among memes cryptocurrencies is Dogecoin. This cryptocurrency was born in 2013 as a branch of bitcoin and had been quite silent for a long time, but everything changed until May of last year when it shot 12,000% setting a new record.

The way in which this cryptocurrency has grown is related to different factors, one of the most important is the general interest in this style of cryptocurrencies that has become a trend, but the push that has also played a very important role. given Elon Musk to Dogecoin.

Sometimes it is practically impossible to talk about Dogecoin if the most millionaire man in the world is not mentioned. This has shown on different occasions that it supports the cryptocurrency meme. So much so that it has managed to reach new highs and has classified it as the people’s cryptocurrency, as it is a class of asset that anyone can access at this point as it is quite cheap.

The truth is that Dogecoin, as it has had a relevant growth, has also had dramatic falls, such as the fall in December of last year in which it fell by 80%. But although the fall was significant, its performance during the year has been one of the best.

Nor can we ignore the other more relevant meme cryptocurrency that is Shiba Inu, somewhat similar to Dogecoin because they use the same image, but its growth has also been one of the best.

The point is that the number of cryptocurrencies similar to this one will begin to grow along with the prices of the most relevant ones. Many have assured that Dogecoin could be a great competitor for bitcoin in the future, while others believe that they are purely speculative cryptocurrencies, which is another issue that worries regulators a lot. The issue is that during 2022 meme cryptocurrencies will continue to be a trend.

Supervision will be more rigorous

Unlike previous years, cryptographic supervision in 2021 has been at the fore. Before, many countries had not considered the importance or the need to create regulations for cryptocurrencies. This has to do with the fact that although cryptocurrencies had obtained some relevance, they had not become a problem to solve until now that the market has exceeded a value of several trillions of dollars.

Over the years, the inflow of funds to the cryptocurrency market has increased. That is why regulators have been concerned about promoting regulations that allow controlling cryptocurrencies so that they are not used in illegal activities such as money laundering, terrorist financing and that at the same time this class of assets does not affect global economic stability. .

Although a few years ago it was a somewhat distant idea, today it has become a reality and that is that cryptocurrencies, being a new and interesting product, could subvert the strength of traditional finance. This is why central banks and regulators are so interested in regulating them, as they can thus protect the traditional economic structure.

Right now we are in a very turbulent time for the market. On the one hand, there are very important drops and rises, but regulators are also threatening to act. A clear example is that of China, which after the regulations were imposed, got bitcoin and the general market to experience a big drop. In addition, it generated the largest mining migration in history.

For many market analysts regulatory risks for the crypto market are present everywhere. While not all countries have had public conversations on the subject, it sure is an issue that has been touched upon. In addition, there are many countries that have imposed some type of restriction on cryptocurrencies, either directly or indirectly.

And this has only been during 2021, now in 2022 when a large part of the countries have started to deal with the issue of cryptocurrencies, this year the market could have some problems or could benefit a lot. Much of the future of cryptocurrencies is quite related to regulatory attitude and not many countries are willing to be friendly.