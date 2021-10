Education Madrid school calendar 2021 – 2022: holidays, vacations and Easter Madrid Work calendar Madrid 2021: holidays and bridges

The Work calendar from 2021 pick up 14 holidays. Eight of these parties are celebrated in all Spain, while 4 are established by each autonomous community and the other two are set by the municipalities. The next national holiday not reach the October 12, 2021 (Tuesday), Da de la Hispanidad.

The eight holidays that are enjoyed throughout Spain in 2021 are: January 1 (Friday, New Years), January 6th (Wednesday, Lord’s Epiphany), April 2 (Holy Friday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Festival), October 12 ° (Tuesday, Fiesta de la Hispanidad), 6th of December (Monday, Constitution day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception), December 25th (Saturday, Christmas).

We detail the work calendars of each autonomous community by 2021:

MADRID WORK CALENDAR: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Epiphany of the Lord), March 19 (Friday, Saint Joseph), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), December 1 May (Saturday, Labor Festival), May 3 (Monday, transfer of the day of the Community of Madrid), October 12 (Tuesday, Hispanic Festival), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), October 6 December (Monday, Spanish Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception), December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

ANDALUCA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Epiphany of the Lord), March 1, (Monday, Andalusia Day), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Festival), August 16 (Monday, transfer of the Assumption of the Virgin), October 12 (Tuesday, Hispanic Festival), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), 6 December (Monday, Spanish Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception), December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

ARAGN: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Epiphany of the Lord), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), April 23 (Friday, Aragon Day), 1 May (Saturday, Labor Festival), August 16 (Monday, Assumption of the Virgin transfer), October 12 (Tuesday, Hispanic Festival), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 ( Monday, Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Nativity of the Lord).

ASTURIAS: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Epiphany of the Lord), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Festival), 16 August (Monday, Assumption of the Virgin transfer), September 8 (Wednesday, Asturias Day), October 12 (Tuesday, Hispanic Festival), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 ( Monday, Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Nativity of the Lord).

BALEARICS: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), March 1 (Balearic Islands Day) April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), April 5 ( Easter Monday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, Constitution Day) , December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Nativity of the Lord).

CANARY ISLANDS: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), August 16 (Monday, transfer of the Day of the Assumption of the Virgin), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, Constitution Day), 8 December (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Nativity of the Lord).

CANTABRIA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), July 28 (Wednesday, Day of the Institutions of Cantabria), September 15 (Wednesday, the Bien Aparecida), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday , Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Nativity of the Lord).

CASTILLA LA MANCHA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), May 31 (Monday, Day of Castilla-La Mancha), June 3 (Thursday, Corpus Christi), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

CASTILLA AND LEN: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), April 23 (Friday, Fiesta de Castilla y Len), 1 May (Saturday, Labor Day), August 16 (Monday, Assumption transfer), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday , Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

CATALUA WORK CALENDAR: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), April 2 (Good Friday), April 5 (Easter Monday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), June (Thursday, San Juan), September 11 (Saturday, Day of Catalonia), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, day of the Constitution), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception), December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

VALENCIAN COMMUNITY: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), March 19 (Friday, San Jos), April 2 (Good Friday), April 5 (Easter Monday), May 1 (Friday, Labor Day), June 24 (Thursday, San Juan), October 9 (Saturday, Valencian Community Day), October 12 (Tuesday, Hispanic Festival), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Nativity of the Lord).

ESTREMADURA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Epiphany of the Lord), March 19 (Friday, Saint Joseph), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), December 1 May (Saturday, Labor Festival), September 8 (Wednesday, Day of Extremadura), October 12 (Tuesday, Hispanic Festival), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, Day of the Spanish Constitution), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception), December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

GALICIA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), March 19 (Monday, San Jos), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 ( Saturday, Labor Day), May 17 (Monday, Galician Letters Day), October 12 (Tuesday, Hispanic Festival), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, of the Spanish Constitution), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception), December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

MURCIA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), March 19 (Friday, San Jos), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 ( Saturday, Labor Day), June 9 (Wednesday, Murcia Region Day), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints) December 6 (Monday, Day of the Spanish Constitution), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception), December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

NAVARRE: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), March 19 (Friday, San Jos), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), April 5 ( Easter Monday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 3 (Friday, Navarra Day), December 6 (Monday, Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

PAS BASQUE: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), March 19 (Friday, San Jos), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), April 5 ( Easter Monday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, Constitution Day) , December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

THE RIOJA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), April 5 (Easter Monday), May 1 (Saturday , Labor Day), June 9 (Wednesday, La Rioja Day), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, Day of the Constitucin), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

CEUTA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), July 20 (Feast of the Sacrifice-Eidul Adha), September 2 (Ceuta day), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 (Monday, Day of the Constitucin), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

MELILLA: January 1 (Friday, New Year), January 6 (Wednesday, Kings), March 13 (Statute of Autonomy of the City of Melilla), April 1 (Holy Thursday), April 2 (Good Friday), May 1 (Saturday, Labor Day), July 21 (Feast of the Sacrifice-Eidul Adha), October 12 (Tuesday, National Holiday of Spain), November 1 (Monday, All Saints), December 6 ( Monday, Constitution Day), December 8 (Wednesday, Immaculate Conception) and December 25 (Saturday, Christmas).

